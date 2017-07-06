The Boston Celtics look to have become the biggest winners in this summer's free agency after reports emerged that Gordon Hayward has agreed to join the franchise.

The news comes as a huge blow to the Utah Jazz but their loss will certainly be Boston's gain.

According to multiple reports, the Celtics are prepared to sign Hayward to a four-year, $128 million max contract.

Financially, though, in order to agree that contract, the C's will need to move one or two players and manoeuvre some cap space.

Therefore, Boston is reportedly open to the possibility of discussing a sign-and-trade deal with Utah which could see Jae Crowder, Marcus Smart or Avery Bradley move to Salt Lake City.

Adding Crowder to a deal with Utah will allow the Celtics to free up the necessary cap space as he is due to earn $6.79 million this coming season.

Hayward will have to agree to this potential deal, however, and it could be his way of giving the Jazz a parting gift instead of leaving the franchise that drafted him and turned him into a star with nothing.

Crowder may not be so keen on the trade, though. When the Jazz played Boston at TD Garden last year, the home fans cheered for Hayward in an early attempt to convince him to join the team in free agency.

That didn't go down well with Crowder who knew that a Hayward arrival would impact him as the team's starting small forward and made his feelings known on social media.

The 27-year-old averaged 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last season, but he looks certain to be one of multiple players to be moved by the organisation, especially after drafting fellow small forward Jayson Tatum.

Per ESPN, the Celtics were engaged with half a dozen teams on Wednesday with the possibility of trading Crowder, Smart or Bradley.

The latter duo are entering the final year of their contracts and are both eligible for extensions. Of the two, Bradley - who has been with the C's since they drafted him in 2010 and is one of the best perimeter defenders in the league - is the likeliest to remain in Boston.

On top of that, Isaiah Thomas will be a free agent next year and will command a huge salary after becoming an All-Star on a very cheap contract.

The Celtics are keen not to go into the luxury tax and have some big decisions to make in the coming days. It's time for Danny Ainge to work his magic once more.