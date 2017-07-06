With speculation at an end and a date set for what likely should be the largest pay-per-view fight in history, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have drawn significant attention on both sides in the run up to August 26.

Doubts over McGregor's ability to handle one of the greatest defensive boxers of all time, in his ring debut, combined with Mayweather's advanced age and need to adapt to the unorthodox style of McGregor, have been prominent concerns amongst pundits and fellow fighters alike.

McGregor's sparring partner Dashon Johnson posted to his private Instagram account on his thoughts over both McGregor's boxing style, and Mayweather's chances against them.

With the Daily Mirror speculating the comments were "not for attention", but rather an honest insight into the Irishman's progress, Johnson claimed Mayweather was "in trouble".

He continued: "Mayweather is in trouble!!!

"I don't care what anyone says this unorthodox stallion of an Irishman is coming and looking sharp!!!"

"We as a team still got plenty of time to prepare and he's looking amazing!!! I keep it real!!! You can't train for that style period!!!

"I'm turning up my training even more to make sure he will be ready and you all know I bust my ass!!! IM PUMPED!!!"

We're pumped too, Johnson, mostly.

In a poll included in the Mirror article, 52% of respondents indicated they were excited for the fight, while only 25% did not support "this nonsense."

It is unclear, at this point, how potent McGregor's element of surprise will be for Mayweather.

A number of boxers and commentators, including Mike Tyson, Amir Khan, and Lennox Lewis, have all claimed the MMA fighter will not stand a chance against such an experienced and talented opponent.

While the odds are comfortably in Mayweather's favour, the fight itself may well turn out to be a win-win for McGregor - regardless of outcome.

The Irish martial artist is expected to make more than $70 million from the fight; to beat Mayweather would only add to his list of remarkable feats in combat sports.

