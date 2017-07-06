GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

The Hardy Boyz.

Major update regarding WWE's use of The Hardy Boyz' Broken gimmick

One of the biggest demands by WWE fans is for The Hardy Boyz to bring their Broken gimmick to the company.

Ever since Matt and Jeff returned earlier this year at WrestleMania 33, fans have been dying for the Broken gimmick to arrive, but the only time they have seen it is through glimpses when The Hardy Boyz do promos in the ring.

The reason why WWE can't use the Broken gimmick with The Hardy Boyz is because there is an ongoing legal battle between The Hardy Boyz and Impact Wrestling over the rights to the gimmick.

The Broken gimmick will be highly successful in the WWE, so you can bet they're doing everything they can to help The Hardy Boyz acquire ownership, but until they do, they can't use it.

Cageside Seats has released an update about the Broken gimmick, and unfortunately for WWE fans, it isn't good news.

Cageside Seats has reported: "According to PWInsider, word backstage at this week’s Impact tapings is that Anthem and the Hardys are still nowhere close to settling their issues... so the Broken gimmick is probably nowhere close to debuting on WWE programming."

This is unfortunate news for WWE fans, as they're desperate to see how WWE would use the Broken gimmick to interact with other superstars they have on the roster.

For the time being, all fans will receive in terms of the Broken gimmick is the little teases The Hardy Boyz have been giving to the WWE Universe through social media posts and promos.

Most fans speculate something will trigger Matt to become broken when WWE are finally allowed to use the gimmick, which could lead to the split of The Hardy Boyz, but, at the moment, that doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon.

WWE fans will be hoping their wait is over soon, as the Broken gimmick will allow the company set up some brilliant rivalries and feuds for Matt and Jeff.

When do you think we’ll finally see Matt Hardy’s Broken gimmick on WWE television? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

