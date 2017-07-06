Manchester United usually get what they want when it comes to landing high-profile signings.

Summer is never a quiet time around Old Trafford as the club hierarchy seek to reel in some of the biggest names in world football each and every season.

Last August the Red Devils managed to re-sign Paul Pogba for a world-record £89 million following one of the protracted transfer sagas in recent history.

Neutrals were almost as relieved as the United faithful to learn of the deal’s completion, simply because the back and forth rumours eventually became tedious to say the least.

Another player has attracted a similar level of attention since the back end of last season in one of the hottest strikers on the planet – Romelu Lukaku.

The Everton striker was seemingly odds on to be wearing a Chelsea shirt next season, but according to the BBC, United are set to leave the Blues red-faced after agreeing a £75 million fee with his employers.

While Lukaku still belongs to Goodison Park for the time being, it would be a truly remarkable turnaround should he choose to move north instead of re-joining the Premier League champions.

However, if a deal eventually materialises, it could come down to a unique advantage the Red Devils boast over every other club in world football.

Pogba and Lukaku – both clients of agent Mino Raiola – are currently holidaying together in America where the Mirror claims the former may be using their time off to convince his best friend to join him up north.

Only they know what conversations have occurred between them, but it’s certainly worth noting how the Belgian reacted when his pal re-joined United last year.

Following confirmation of the record-breaking move, Lukaku said:

"I’d never seen Pogba so happy.

“It was a relief, a real happiness for Pogba [to sign for United].

"We only spoke once about football during our holidays - when we were at a pool in LA - and he was telling me about his dream to return to United. That’s when I understood what it meant.”

NEXT SEASON

While Lukaku’s soft spot for Chelsea is well-documented, the prospect of lining up alongside his buddy could prove more tempting than helping the Blues defend their top-flight crown.

Whether or not the 25-goal Toffees striker has mind up his yet, he has a huge decision to make in the coming weeks.

