Thirteen years on from leaving Everton for Manchester United and Wayne Rooney is set to complete a dream return to his boyhood club.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton were willing to pay £10 million for the England captain but United have said they can have him for free.

Make of that what you will.

In return, United are expected to sign Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku for £75 million after a fee was agreed between the two clubs.

Rooney's expected departure and Lukaku's arrival will mark the dawn of a new era at the Theatre of Dreams, not to mention with Jose Mourinho at the helm.

Bar Michael Carrick, who recently signed a new one-year deal, Rooney is the last remaining player from the glory days under Sir Alex Ferguson.

In his 13 years at the club, the 31-year-old has won five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and the Champions League once in 2008.

However, arguably his greatest achievement at United came last season when he surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton as the club's all-time record goalscorer.

It was against Stoke City on January 7 that Rooney managed the feat, scoring a sensational free-kick at the Bet365 Stadium for his 250th goal in a United shirt.

The Englishman scored a further three goals before the end of the season to take his tally to 253, which he will now end his United career on.

Tributes will inevitably flood Twitter when Rooney eventually completes his return to Everton, but Dimitar Berbatov has somewhat jumped the gun with an otherwise class tweet.

In the post below, Berbatov wishes his teammate all the best and makes sure to remind United fans of what exactly they're losing: a club legend and their all-time top goalscorer.

BERBATOV HAILS ROONEY

Rooney isn't the player he once was, there's no denying that, but there was once a time when he was one of the best strikers in the world.

The partnerships he formed with Cristiano Ronaldo, Berbatov and Carlos Tevez were deadly, if not unstoppable at times.

And now it's all about to come to an end, which will sadden United fans but excite them at the same time, as a new era approaches.

