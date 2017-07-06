GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Dimitar Berbatov and Wayne Rooney.

Dimitar Berbatov posts classy tweet in tribute to Wayne Rooney

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Thirteen years on from leaving Everton for Manchester United and Wayne Rooney is set to complete a dream return to his boyhood club.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton were willing to pay £10 million for the England captain but United have said they can have him for free.

Make of that what you will.

Article continues below

In return, United are expected to sign Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku for £75 million after a fee was agreed between the two clubs.

Rooney's expected departure and Lukaku's arrival will mark the dawn of a new era at the Theatre of Dreams, not to mention with Jose Mourinho at the helm.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Real reason why WWE has booked John Cena vs Rusev Flag match at Battleground [W.O.L.]

Real reason why WWE has booked John Cena vs Rusev Flag match at Battleground [W.O.L.]

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

Man Utd fans are going crazy on Twitter after huge Lukaku & Morata updates [Mail]

Man Utd fans are going crazy on Twitter after huge Lukaku & Morata updates [Mail]

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Bar Michael Carrick, who recently signed a new one-year deal, Rooney is the last remaining player from the glory days under Sir Alex Ferguson.

In his 13 years at the club, the 31-year-old has won five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and the Champions League once in 2008.

However, arguably his greatest achievement at United came last season when he surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton as the club's all-time record goalscorer.

Stoke City v Manchester United - Premier League

It was against Stoke City on January 7 that Rooney managed the feat, scoring a sensational free-kick at the Bet365 Stadium for his 250th goal in a United shirt.

The Englishman scored a further three goals before the end of the season to take his tally to 253, which he will now end his United career on.

Tributes will inevitably flood Twitter when Rooney eventually completes his return to Everton, but Dimitar Berbatov has somewhat jumped the gun with an otherwise class tweet.

In the post below, Berbatov wishes his teammate all the best and makes sure to remind United fans of what exactly they're losing: a club legend and their all-time top goalscorer.

BERBATOV HAILS ROONEY

Rooney isn't the player he once was, there's no denying that, but there was once a time when he was one of the best strikers in the world.

The partnerships he formed with Cristiano Ronaldo, Berbatov and Carlos Tevez were deadly, if not unstoppable at times.

And now it's all about to come to an end, which will sadden United fans but excite them at the same time, as a new era approaches.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Dimitar Berbatov
Football

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Real reason why WWE has booked John Cena vs Rusev Flag match at Battleground [W.O.L.]

Real reason why WWE has booked John Cena vs Rusev Flag match at Battleground [W.O.L.]

Man Utd fans are going crazy on Twitter after huge Lukaku & Morata updates [Mail]

Man Utd fans are going crazy on Twitter after huge Lukaku & Morata updates [Mail]

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Alexis Sanchez tells Arsenal how much he wants to stay - it's absolutely insane

Alexis Sanchez tells Arsenal how much he wants to stay - it's absolutely insane

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again