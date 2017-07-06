GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Bellew has numerous options for his next fight, as current WBC Cruiserweight Champion.

Tony Bellew weighing up future options with Andre Ward and David Haye waiting

Football News
24/7

The March clash between David Haye and Tony Bellew is unlikely to be forgotten anytime soon.

In a dramatic 11th round TKO victory, in which Haye sustained a significant injury to his Achilles, Bellew is now in a strong position and has the luxury of choice for his next bout. 

Speaking at a golfing tournament in Ainsdale Beach, Bellew explained his current predicament, to either fight pound-for-pound king Andre Ward or grant Haye a rematch.

Reported by Sky Sports, he offered insight into the potential for either fight.

"Both fights are attractive to me and we're just going to see where it goes.

"I like the thought of going in with the pound-for-pound king of the world, I really do, but I am not foolish or stupid enough to know there isn't unfinished business with David Haye.

"We are a little bit further on with talks with Andre Ward, and Eddie [Hearn] is talking to David Haye, so I've got a choice to make between one of the two."

Andre Ward, currently holding the WBA, WBO, and IBF light heavyweight titles simultaneously, was described by Bellew's trainer as "fantastic, but beatable", in an interview with Sky Sports

Despite Ward's extensive credentials, it appears Bellew and his trainer share confidence in the British heavyweight's ability.

David Haye vs Tony Bellew - Heavyweight Fight

Bellew continued to size up the American in his comments, by saying: "I know I can beat Andre Ward. People are writing me off automatically straight away, but I am too big and too strong [for him].

"I haven't been in as many wars as people say I have, I've made a lot of hard fights very easy down the years, and I just believe I will beat him.

"If I beat him, what does that make me?"

Whatever Bellew does decide to do, it seems that retirement is now out of the window, and it's only a matter of time before he makes his final decision.

Topics:
Boxing
David Haye
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Tony Bellew

