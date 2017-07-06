It has been a frustrating couple of months for the Cleveland Cavaliers both on and off the court for several reasons.

After being comprehensively beaten in five games by the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, the Cavs then parted ways with their general manager David Griffin.

That decision seems to have cost them a chance at acquiring either Jimmy Butler or Paul George via a trade.

Butler was instead dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves and George has reportedly been shipped off to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to reports, Griffin was involved in trade talks for the two All-Stars before he departed Cleveland.

After opting not to renew Griffin's contract, owner Dan Gilbert immediately sought to bring in former NBA champion Chauncey Billups as the team's new president of basketball operations.

Despite having no experience in an executive position, Billups is keen to get involved with a franchise and was involved in lengthy negotiations with the Cavaliers.

Gilbert is believed to have offered the former Detroit Pistons guard a five-year deal but after a long consideration, Billups recently turned the offer down.

Speaking to ESPN, Billups said: "First and foremost, my family was 100 percent behind me taking the job. It didn't come down to that at all. At the end of the day, after carefully looking at the entire situation, I just felt it wasn't the time.

"It's that simple. I've got a ton of respect for Dan and the Cavs organisation. But now just wasn't the time. These kinds of decisions go down to a gut thing and my spirit. It just wasn't time."

However, according to ESPN, there may have been another reason behind his decision to refuse the position.

Sources told ESPN that the Cavs offered the 40-year-old a deal worth $1.5 million, which is viewed in NBA circles as a below-market salary for that position within a franchise.

Per ESPN, $4m is seen as the starting point for those in that role. Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka was given a $5m salary despite not having any previous experience as an NBA executive.

Former GM Griffin made less than $2m a year, which was one of the lowest salaries in the league, and it was ultimately the reason behind his departure as Gilbert was unwilling to meet his demands of a significant pay rise.

With no deals concluded in this offseason as yet and with no leadership in the front office, the Ohio-based franchise is being left behind with reported deals being thrashed out by other teams across the league.

They may still be the best team in the Eastern Conference and possess the world's best player in LeBron James, but this isn't the ideal way to prepare to go up against the juggernaut Warriors again next year.