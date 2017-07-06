Two weeks ago, WWE announced that Mauro Ranallo would be returning to commentate on NXT after originally departing the company, news which delighted WWE fans.

Ranallo is loved by WWE fans for his unique style of commentating that is able to captivate audiences. Some believe he is up there with Jim Ross when it comes to commentating, and even better than Michael Cole.

Many believed the former SmackDown commentator originally left the WWE due to bullying from John "Bradshaw" Layfield, but upon signing a two-year contract to commentate on NXT, Ranallo said in a statement the rumors had nothing to do with his original departure.

He said: "WWE and I mutually agreed to end my responsibilities on Smackdown having nothing to do with rumors about disputes. As I remained under contract with WWE, we discussed a variety of options.

"Despite originally agreeing to part ways, there was always a desire to continue working together. We have come to terms on a new agreement that benefits both WWE and me, and I am thrilled to announce I will now be part of the NXT broadcast team."

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has since provided an update on the situation, according to Wrestling Inc.

They have said that in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, they stated the JBL comments on the March 13 episode of Bring It To The Table were 'the straw that broke the camel's back' and led to Ranallo leaving WWE and 'suffering a severe breakdown.'

They also noted though in the same report that JBL was not the reason why Ranallo left. There were issues between the two where it reached the point where JBL would block anyone that wished Ranallo well on his health or praised his work outside of WWE.

However, the comments on Bring It To The Table were not done by JBL on his own, as they were broadcasted on the WWE Network, meaning the problem went deeper than just between two co-workers and that was an issue for Ranallo.

In the end, fans will just be glad to see Ranallo back in the WWE, and they'll be hoping he receives the support he needs when he needs it.

Whether or not the speculation is true regarding the bullying of Ranallo by his former fellow SmackDown commentator JBL, WWE isn't going to be addressing the situation anytime soon, so we might not know officially if it's true for a while.

Nevertheless, this new deal for Ranallo is a great one for him, as it allows him to be not only the voice of NXT but also the voice of Showtime Boxing and Bellator as well due to NXT being prerecorded.

Are you happy that Mauro Ranallo is back in the WWE?

