Arsenal might not be in the Champions League next season but the signing of Alexandre Lacazette shows they still mean business.

Arsene Wenger has been a long-term admirer of the former Lyon striker but finally secured his signature in a deal worth £52.7 million - a club record - yesterday.

Just last month it looked nailed on that Lacazette would become an Atletico Madrid player, though.

Everything was in place for the French international to join Diego Simeone's ranks this summer until the La Liga giants' appeal against a transfer ban was rejected.

That left the 26-year-old in a fairly awkward position. What would he do now?

Of course, we now know Lacazette has ended up at the Emirates Stadium and he has revealed how one of his new teammates helped to sway his decision to join the Gunners.

Arsenal's club record signing will be reunited with Francis Coquelin this term, seven years after they played together for France U-19s.

The pair struck up a solid friendship in 2010 and have kept in contact ever since - much to Arsenal's benefit when Lacazette became available again.

“We’ve had a lot of contact over the last few years and even more over the last few weeks, of course, since it became increasingly likely that I would come to Arsenal," Lacazette told Arsenal's official website.

“He has said only good things about Arsenal, which is not surprising because he wanted me to join the club. Even without that I still really wanted to come here.

“He stressed that it was a great club located in a fantastic city. He said I would not regret my decision to move here because of the people I’d be working with and, of course, the fans.”

Coquelin hasn't always been the most popular figure at the Emirates but Arsenal fans will certainly appreciate his efforts to help Wenger land his prime target this summer.

Only time will tell whether their friendship off the pitch can translate into a positive partnership on it.

