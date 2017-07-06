Twitter reacts hilariously to this picture of Mkhitaryan looking 'pregnant' in new kit

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has taken just one season at Manchester United to become a firm favourite amongst the club's supporters.

A tricky start saw the Armenian fall out of favour under Jose Mourinho, but he soon proved his worth with some fantastic performances.

His debut season will forever be remembered for the scorpion kick he scored against Sunderland in December, not to mention winning five Goal of the Month awards.

United fans have fallen in love with Mkhitaryan and they were asked on Twitter earlier this week why that was the case.

One fan wrote: "The best midfielder and playmaker I have seen for a long time. Micki has the potential to be a legend at our club," while another said, "He's a terrific player, and the best is yet to come!"

Mkhitaryan is also renowned for his commitment and work ethic, as another fan explained: "He's an honest, hard-working team player. He's our creative spark and can score some goals."

United are due to begin pre-season training on Saturday 8 July, followed by a tour of the US that will feature the International Champions Cup.

However, judging by a recent picture of Mkhitaryan wearing United's new home kit, pre-season training can't come around fast enough.

The 28-year-old looks like he's been enjoying his summer break a bit too much having developed a little pot belly (see below).

Either Mkhitaryan has put weight on or he has bad posture, but either way, it's not the most flattering of pictures.

United posted this image on Twitter to advertise their 2017/18 home strip but soon deleted it because of the backlash. Here's a screenshot of the tweet:

Football fans quickly noticed Mkhitaryan's gut and soon joked that he's fallen pregnant, with some claiming he was due to give birth to Romelu Lukaku. Here's how Twitter reacted.

TWITTER REACTS

Brilliant. Mkhitaryan isn't the first player to be accused of looking overweight in pre-season, though, with Roberto Firmino and Sergio Aguero both victims of the very same last summer.

What the Armenian must do now, then, is post an obligatory photo of himself looking slim to prove to everyone he's not fat - or pregnant.

