Twitter reacts hilariously to this picture of Mkhitaryan looking 'pregnant' in new kit

GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Man Utd delete picture of Henrikh Mkhitaryan looking 'pregnant' in new home kit

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has taken just one season at Manchester United to become a firm favourite amongst the club's supporters.

A tricky start saw the Armenian fall out of favour under Jose Mourinho, but he soon proved his worth with some fantastic performances.

His debut season will forever be remembered for the scorpion kick he scored against Sunderland in December, not to mention winning five Goal of the Month awards.

Article continues below

United fans have fallen in love with Mkhitaryan and they were asked on Twitter earlier this week why that was the case.

One fan wrote: "The best midfielder and playmaker I have seen for a long time. Micki has the potential to be a legend at our club," while another said, "He's a terrific player, and the best is yet to come!"

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

Real reason why WWE has booked John Cena vs Rusev Flag match at Battleground [W.O.L.]

Real reason why WWE has booked John Cena vs Rusev Flag match at Battleground [W.O.L.]

Man Utd fans are going crazy on Twitter after huge Lukaku & Morata updates [Mail]

Man Utd fans are going crazy on Twitter after huge Lukaku & Morata updates [Mail]

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Mkhitaryan is also renowned for his commitment and work ethic, as another fan explained: "He's an honest, hard-working team player. He's our creative spark and can score some goals."

United are due to begin pre-season training on Saturday 8 July, followed by a tour of the US that will feature the International Champions Cup.

However, judging by a recent picture of Mkhitaryan wearing United's new home kit, pre-season training can't come around fast enough.

The 28-year-old looks like he's been enjoying his summer break a bit too much having developed a little pot belly (see below).

p1bkc48luqbnp68nmdd1u92bi9.jpg

Either Mkhitaryan has put weight on or he has bad posture, but either way, it's not the most flattering of pictures.

United posted this image on Twitter to advertise their 2017/18 home strip but soon deleted it because of the backlash. Here's a screenshot of the tweet:

p1bkc4h7tk1s4ktn81ktp17nvlo2d.jpg

Football fans quickly noticed Mkhitaryan's gut and soon joked that he's fallen pregnant, with some claiming he was due to give birth to Romelu Lukaku. Here's how Twitter reacted.

TWITTER REACTS

Brilliant. Mkhitaryan isn't the first player to be accused of looking overweight in pre-season, though, with Roberto Firmino and Sergio Aguero both victims of the very same last summer.

What the Armenian must do now, then, is post an obligatory photo of himself looking slim to prove to everyone he's not fat - or pregnant.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Paul Pogba

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

Man Utd fans are going crazy on Twitter after huge Lukaku & Morata updates [Mail]

Man Utd fans are going crazy on Twitter after huge Lukaku & Morata updates [Mail]

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Twitter reacts hilariously to this picture of Mkhitaryan looking 'pregnant' in new kit

Twitter reacts hilariously to this picture of Mkhitaryan looking 'pregnant' in new kit

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again