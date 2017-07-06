Stone Cold Steve Austin praises NJPW star Kenny Omega

Stone Cold Steve Austin knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a star in the professional wrestling industry.

"The Texas Rattlesnake" got his big break in the business back in 1991 when he was signed by World Championship Wrestling (WCW), where he remained for four years before departing for Paul Heyman's ECW. It was there that Austin learned how to cut a proper promo and had rivalries with Superstars such as The Sandman and Mikey Whipwreck.

He then signed with WWE in 1995 and slowly blossomed into his Austin 3:16 gimmick that propelled him into a completely different tier of superstardom.

Austin had an extremely successful career as a WWE Superstar; winning the WWE Championship six times, the Intercontinental twice, the 1996 King Of The Ring winner, and a three time Royal Rumble match winner (1997, 1998, 2001).

He was then inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2009 in his home state of Texas. Aside from his sporadic appearances on WWE TV, the former WWE Champ now hosts his own podcast, The Steve Austin Show, where he talks about a variety of professional wrestling topics.

Recently, one such topic Austin covered was the work that New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) star Kenny Omega has been doing lately. Austin had some high praise for Omega ands stated that he believes he could be 'the guy' in WWE if given the opportunity (quotes via IWNerd):

“I think he could be the next big thing in the United States, I think he could be THE guy. First of all if that is what he wanted to do. If WWE brought him in and gave him everything that he needed or pushed him in the way that he needed to be pushed.

"If it was a green-light push and everything was all systems go on making Kenny Omega the guy, he could be the guy”

“What I mean by green light push is all systems go, all the doors are open. He is not in a box. Don’t prevent him from getting over.

"Whatever he wants to do, let him go out there and do. The way that it has worked in Japan”

What are your thoughts on Austin's praise for Kenny Omega? Could he truly have that amount of success in the WWE? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

