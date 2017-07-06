There are certainly a few men and women that many believe don't deserve to be on the WWE's coveted roster - but there's one man that former mixed martial arts (MMA) star turned professional wrestler Matt Riddle holds above the rest.

Riddle is a former UFC welterweight and middleweight contender that finished his MMA career on a five fight win streak. Unfortunately for him, however, two of those wins were overturned to No Contests due to the fact that he tested positive for marijuana.

After putting a halt to his fighting career back in 2014, Riddle decided to venture into the world of professional wrestling. He has done work for promotions such as Evolve, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, and many more.

His efforts on the independent circuit even earned him a tryout with WWE at one point, however, it didn't lead to anything. While someone like Riddle, who has a legitimate fighting background and has been putting in work on the independent circuit to perfect his new craft, may remain off the WWE's roster at the moment, there are some talents that the company has inked to deals that many believe shouldn't be there.

As for who Riddle thinks shouldn't be on the WWE's roster, he recently named James Ellsworth as a man he doesn't believe deserves to be on the same payroll as someone like John Cena (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"With wrestling, everybody always asks what they can do to get signed or how can they get over. There's no right or wrong answers, that's why I think the best thing you can do is be yourself. Decide which of your traits and characteristics are going to stand out to people, and take advantage of that.

"It's the same with WWE because they have John Cena who is a legitimate Superman and a machine. And then they have James Ellsworth on the same payroll. So you have James Ellsworth and John Cena.

"If you look at them side by side and look at everything, one guy shouldn't be collecting a check but he is. Nothing against Ellsworth, but if you're looking at picture-perfect that's what everybody should be like, everybody should be like John Cena.

"Jacked, a machine, get up at 5am go to bed at 2am, but that's not how it works. And the fans can't all connect with Superman. Some people are James Ellsworth, nothing wrong with that."

