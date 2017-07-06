The ocean of the NBA is filled with young talent, and teams are constantly circling future stars like sharks, waiting for a chance to strike.

Young, lanky, versatile forwards that can play both power and small slots, stretch the floor, handle the ball and play defense are a premium commodity in the today's NBA, moving on from a league once dominated by traditional big men.

That's made Giannis Antetokounmpo one of the most exciting players to watch develop in the league. He's improved in each of his four seasons, is only 22 and has every tool he needs to be one of the NBA's best players in a few short years. He is the prototype.

The 15th overall pick from the NBA Draft, falling so far only because of how much of an unknown he was coming from overseas, has captivated the attention of teams around the league. Antetokounmpo is under contract with the Milwaukee Bucks until the summer of 2021, but that hasn't stopped teams from looking ahead to their own future with "The Greek Freak."

"You don't think Giannis has been watching what went on [in Milwaukee] for the last several months? Of what they allowed to go on with the front office? He's watching it, and the clock has started.

"Everyone in the league is trying to figure out how they are going to get him out of there. That has started," Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN told Ryen Russillo.

That's bad news for the Bucks, who are already on the clock based on what one of the most plugged-in NBA reporters in the business has heard. Small market teams like the Bucks are often at a significant disadvantage when it comes to keeping their stars.

The summer of 2021 could be a big one and just about every team will be interested in trying their hand at signing Giannis. It's so far out in the future that a team like the Golden State Warriors could hope to reload their core with someone like Anteotokounmpo as he moves toward his prime.

Maybe a team like the Los Angeles Lakers will be ready to make their push for Giannis, or the New York Knicks hope he's the missing piece alongside Kristaps Porzingis in a few years. What if the San Antonio Spurs find a way to partner him with Kawhi Leonard? A multi-faceted international player might just be the perfect fit for San Antonio.

The possibilities are endless with Antetokounmpo, which is one of the reasons teams are already scheming to try and nab Giannis from the Bucks just as he enters his prime.