Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

The striking differences in clutchness between Kobe Bryant and LeBron James

There's no denying that Kobe Bryant and LeBron James are two of the best players the NBA has ever seen, and they'll both be first ballot Hall of Famers when the time arrives for both of them.

Both have had success in the league, as Bryant is a five-time NBA Champion with one MVP award and 18 All-Star appearances, while James is a three-time NBA Champion with four MVP awards and 13 All-Star appearances. 

It's tough to pick between the Cleveland Cavaliers star and the Los Angeles Lakers icon on who is the better player, but one Redditor might have helped us all in making the decision easier as to which one is actually is the best.

A Redditor who goes by the name ClutchCity906 has worked out the stat lines for both Black Mamba and The King during clutch times in the playoffs and the Finals to determine who is the better player between the two.

To make things easier, the Redditor defined clutch time as two minutes left on the clock with a margin of three points on the scoreboard in the playoffs.

For LeBron, in the playoffs, he is 40-for-106 in clutch situations, his free throw shooting is 49-of-67, with a true shooting of 49.8%. The number of assists he has per 36 minutes is 4.2 and the number of turnovers he has per 36 minutes is 4.2.

Kobe is much better at being clutch in the playoffs than the Cavaliers star, as he is 40-for-96 in clutch situations, his free throw shooting is 67-of-79, with a true shooting of 58%. The number of assists he has per 36 minutes is 4.3 and the number of turnovers he has per 36 minutes is 1.7.

In the Finals, LeBron is 4-for-23 in clutch situations, his free throw shooting is 10-of-14, with a true shooting of 31%. The number of assists he has per 36 minutes is 3.7 and the number of turnovers he has per 36 minutes is 3.7.

Once again, the Lakers star is better than James, as in the Finals, he is 10-for-20 in clutch situations, his free throw shooting is 4-of-5, with a true shooting of 56.4%. The number of assists he has per 36 minutes is 7.5 and the number of turnovers he has per 36 minutes is 1.5.

What's surprising to take away from this is that Bryant is a much better when it comes to clutch time than James. The King has time to change these statistics if he makes the playoffs and the Finals again, but for the time being, the Black Mamba rules the land.

