Romelu Lukaku's proposed switch to Manchester United has caught plenty of people by surprise today - not least Chelsea supporters.

The Blues were thought to be leading the race to re-sign the Everton striker but it would appear the Red Devils have now stolen a march on their Premier League rivals by reportedly agreeing a fee of £75 million.

It has forced Antonio Conte into the unenvious position of pursuing alternative targets before the new season kicks off.

Article continues below

Following his rather public falling out with Diego Costa last month, the Spaniard is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

According to The Telegraph, Costa has already started saying goodbye to various teammates and a return to Atletico Madrid appears to be edging closer - despite their current transfer ban.

Article continues below

But after missing out on Lukaku, Conte would be leaving his attacking options a bit short if a replacement isn't found before Costa leaves.

And the same report by Matt Law suggests three potential targets Chelsea will now consider to lead the line next term.

First up is Alvaro Morata. Before Man United's pursuit of Lukaku started gathering serious momentum, Morata was repeatedly linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

Now United's interest has quietened, Conte could swoop in for the Real Madrid striker.

Chelsea's second target is Alexis Sanchez. Arsenal remain adamant they do not want to sell their star man - who is out of contract next year - to any of their Premier League rivals.

But the Blues could put that resolve to the test by tabling a big bid over the next few weeks.

Last but not least is Torino's Andrea Belotti. The Italian international's 26 goals in Serie A last season has attracted potential suitors from across Europe.

Torino have slapped the 23-year-old with a price tag of over €100m, though, which could potentially deter a possible offer.

Nevertheless, Chelsea can ill-afford to start the 2017/18 campaign with Michy Batshuayi as their only recognised striker.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms