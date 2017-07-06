GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Chelsea to consider three other strikers after missing out on Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku's proposed switch to Manchester United has caught plenty of people by surprise today - not least Chelsea supporters.

The Blues were thought to be leading the race to re-sign the Everton striker but it would appear the Red Devils have now stolen a march on their Premier League rivals by reportedly agreeing a fee of £75 million.

It has forced Antonio Conte into the unenvious position of pursuing alternative targets before the new season kicks off.

Following his rather public falling out with Diego Costa last month, the Spaniard is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

According to The Telegraph, Costa has already started saying goodbye to various teammates and a return to Atletico Madrid appears to be edging closer - despite their current transfer ban.

But after missing out on Lukaku, Conte would be leaving his attacking options a bit short if a replacement isn't found before Costa leaves.

And the same report by Matt Law suggests three potential targets Chelsea will now consider to lead the line next term.

First up is Alvaro Morata. Before Man United's pursuit of Lukaku started gathering serious momentum, Morata was repeatedly linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

SSC Napoli v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Now United's interest has quietened, Conte could swoop in for the Real Madrid striker.

Chelsea's second target is Alexis Sanchez. Arsenal remain adamant they do not want to sell their star man - who is out of contract next year - to any of their Premier League rivals.

But the Blues could put that resolve to the test by tabling a big bid over the next few weeks.

Italy v Liechtenstein - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier

Last but not least is Torino's Andrea Belotti. The Italian international's 26 goals in Serie A last season has attracted potential suitors from across Europe.

Torino have slapped the 23-year-old with a price tag of over €100m, though, which could potentially deter a possible offer.

Nevertheless, Chelsea can ill-afford to start the 2017/18 campaign with Michy Batshuayi as their only recognised striker.

