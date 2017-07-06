All of a sudden, Chelsea find themselves with an area they must prioritise in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League champions were once favourites in the race to sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton but reports that Manchester United have had a £75 million bid for the Belgian accepted have left Chelsea in a difficult position.

Diego Costa is set to depart Stamford Bridge after falling out of favour with Antonio Conte.

Article continues below

And, if and when Costa leaves, Michy Batshuayi will become Chelsea’s number one striker.

The Telegraph claim the Blues will go for Alvaro Morata, Alexis Sanchez or Andrea Belottti should Lukaku slip through their fingers.

Article continues below

One wonders whether Conte is regretting telling Costa that he is no longer part of his plans by text.

It seems very, very odd for the Italian to end Costa’s career without knowing for certain of his replacement.

What Costa has told Chelsea teammates

Atletico Madrid are set to make their first bid to re-sign the 28-year-old, and it’s a move that Costa would like.

According to the Telegraph, the Spain international has got in touch with a number of his Chelsea teammates to inform them that he expects to sign for Atletico and doesn’t know if he will be at the club’s Cobham training ground for the start of pre-season, which gets underway next Monday.

Chelsea will excuse Costa from returning if a deal with Atleti is agreed, or negotiations are advanced.

Is Costa and Conte's relationship over?

The idea that the Blues could be forced to cool the tension between Conte and Costa is even explored.

It makes sense. Chelsea appear likely to miss out on Lukaku and, though there’s something Conte clearly doesn’t appreciate about Costa, the manager will do well to remember Costa’s 20 goals in the league last season.

Costa: 'I’ll have to find a way out'

The former Atleti striker revealed last month the message Conte delivered in his text message.

“My relationship with the coach has been bad this season. I suppose I’ve had a bad season so I can’t go on,” Costa said, per The Guardian.

“I’m going to be honest, the other day, Conte sent me a message saying he does not count on me for next season, so I’ll have to find a way out.”

Should Chelsea sell Costa? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms