GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Diego Costa.

Diego Costa has spoken to his teammates about Chelsea exit

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

All of a sudden, Chelsea find themselves with an area they must prioritise in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League champions were once favourites in the race to sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton but reports that Manchester United have had a £75 million bid for the Belgian accepted have left Chelsea in a difficult position.

Diego Costa is set to depart Stamford Bridge after falling out of favour with Antonio Conte.

Article continues below

And, if and when Costa leaves, Michy Batshuayi will become Chelsea’s number one striker.

The Telegraph claim the Blues will go for Alvaro Morata, Alexis Sanchez or Andrea Belottti should Lukaku slip through their fingers.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

Real reason why WWE has booked John Cena vs Rusev Flag match at Battleground [W.O.L.]

Real reason why WWE has booked John Cena vs Rusev Flag match at Battleground [W.O.L.]

Man Utd fans are going crazy on Twitter after huge Lukaku & Morata updates [Mail]

Man Utd fans are going crazy on Twitter after huge Lukaku & Morata updates [Mail]

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

One wonders whether Conte is regretting telling Costa that he is no longer part of his plans by text.

It seems very, very odd for the Italian to end Costa’s career without knowing for certain of his replacement.

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

What Costa has told Chelsea teammates

Atletico Madrid are set to make their first bid to re-sign the 28-year-old, and it’s a move that Costa would like.

According to the Telegraph, the Spain international has got in touch with a number of his Chelsea teammates to inform them that he expects to sign for Atletico and doesn’t know if he will be at the club’s Cobham training ground for the start of pre-season, which gets underway next Monday.

Chelsea will excuse Costa from returning if a deal with Atleti is agreed, or negotiations are advanced.

Is Costa and Conte's relationship over?

The idea that the Blues could be forced to cool the tension between Conte and Costa is even explored.

It makes sense. Chelsea appear likely to miss out on Lukaku and, though there’s something Conte clearly doesn’t appreciate about Costa, the manager will do well to remember Costa’s 20 goals in the league last season.

Costa: 'I’ll have to find a way out'

The former Atleti striker revealed last month the message Conte delivered in his text message.

“My relationship with the coach has been bad this season. I suppose I’ve had a bad season so I can’t go on,” Costa said, per The Guardian.

“I’m going to be honest, the other day, Conte sent me a message saying he does not count on me for next season, so I’ll have to find a way out.”

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

Should Chelsea sell Costa? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
David Luiz
Thibaut Courtois
Francesc Fabregas
Eden Hazard
Football
John Terry
Premier League
Chelsea
Diego Costa
Frank Lampard
Spain Football

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

Man Utd fans are going crazy on Twitter after huge Lukaku & Morata updates [Mail]

Man Utd fans are going crazy on Twitter after huge Lukaku & Morata updates [Mail]

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Twitter reacts hilariously to this picture of Mkhitaryan looking 'pregnant' in new kit

Twitter reacts hilariously to this picture of Mkhitaryan looking 'pregnant' in new kit

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again