By signing Alexandre Lacazette, Arsene Wenger has proved you can still sign Europe's finest without Champions League football to offer.

Arsenal fans feared they were in for a frustrating summer after finishing fifth in the Premier League last season, but it's been anything but thus far.

Wenger kicked things off by signing the impressive Sead Kolasinac from Schalke 04 on a free transfer and then tied down Lacazette to a five-year deal yesterday.

Article continues below

And to think, Arsenal fans wanted the Frenchman to be sacked earlier this year.

Say what you want about Wenger, but his name alone attracts world-class players to Arsenal, such as Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

Article continues below

Had Arsenal's board opted to fire their long-term manager, there's a good chance Lacazette wouldn't have joined and Ozil and Sanchez would have left already.

Indeed, back in April, Ozil hinted that his own future would be determined by whether or not Wenger signed a new contract.

"It's not just important for me but for the whole club," he said. "It's important to know if he stays or if he goes. We need to think towards next season.

"When I went from [Real] Madrid to Arsenal, I came for him because I told him at the time he'd be my first option. That was the case. We still have a super understanding today."

Ozil joined Arsenal because of Wenger and it would appear Lacazette did the very same.

French football expert Julien Laurens, writing for ESPN, has explained how Wenger took Lacazette out for dinner in Paris last month to discuss joining Arsenal.

More interestingly still, Laurens reveals what Wenger said to the France striker to convince him of leaving Lyon for his side.

"In the middle of June, Wenger took 26-year-old Lacazette out for dinner in Paris," he wrote. "The player had just returned from international duty with France, not playing much but at least being part of the squad again.

"Wenger was on a mission to convince Lacazette that Arsenal were the right club and project for him. The manager presented his plans, explained why he fitted perfectly into the team and added how much he would enjoy his football in north London.

"Yes, there will be no Champions League next season but the Gunners, with his help, would be back quickly in the main European competition. Lacazette was seduced.

"Up to that point, he was still pondering the possibility of staying at Lyon until January and then signing for Atletico Madrid once their transfer ban was lifted. But Wenger convinced him to join Arsenal that night."

So there you have it, Wenger once again worked his magic to sign a world-class striker - albeit 10 years after he first started scouting Lacazette.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms