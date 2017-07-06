John Kavanagh says McGregor is doing four times as much sparring for Mayweather fight

Conor McGregor is steadily approaching the biggest fight in combat sports history, as he is set to take on Floyd Mayweather, arguably the greatest of all time, in his professional boxing debut.

The UFC lightweight champ hasn't been seen in combat sports competition since his November win over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden, where he won the bout via second round knockout to become the first dual-weight champion in UFC history.

After his bout, rumors began to run rampant as to whether or not the dream fight between McGregor and Mayweather would ever happen, however, UFC President Dana White put an end to those rumors when he made the fight official, booking Mayweather vs. McGregor for August 26th in Las Vegas, Nevada from the T-Mobile Arena.

Given that this will be McGregor's first ever professional boxing match, he will have to undergo an extensive amount of preparation when he steps in between the ropes to take on "Money."

McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, recently did an interview with TheMacLife.com to discuss their preparation for the bout, and revealed that "Notorious" is doing 'four times' the regular amount of sparring he does in preparation for this fight (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“Without going into too much detail – just to throw a number at you – we’re doing four times the amount of sparring for this camp than we would do for a regular MMA camp,” Kavanagh said.

“That’s a huge amount of extra rounds. Whatever other parts you get ready for a fight whether it’s boxing or MMA, without doubt the most important part of that is sparring. That’s the sport.

"So you can be doing movement drills and weight lifting and running and all of these different things that go with it but number one should be sparring, as long as it’s sensible.”

“It’s a learning experience. You don’t get to do this too often, where you immerse yourself in one style. I read somewhere that people were saying that this would have a negative effect on Conor when he goes back to MMA; I think it’s only going to have a positive effect.

"When else could you shelve everything and focus on one art? Whatever about the other arts in MMA, Conor came from boxing and boxing was always in his heart.

"He was always showing me different boxing fights over the years, so now that he really gets to immerse himself in it and drag us all deep into that rabbit hole with him it is fascinating.”

“I’d have to say right off the bat that it’s Owen Roddy that deserves the credit for putting together the game plan for this one. I’m playing a role in it but I’ve just been sitting back and watching Owen,” stated Kavanagh.

“Owen and Conor have been with me since they were 16 or 17 coming up with plans and playing around with different martial arts and techniques and strategies. Just watching the two of them bounce ideas off each other, whatever it is, 10 or 11 years later, it’s a very proud moment.”

What are your thoughts on McGregor vamping up his sparring regimine for his fight against Mayweather? Let us know in the comments section below!

