WWE's Monday Night RAW exclusive pay-per-view of Great Balls of Fire takes place this Sunday, but most people are already criticizing the event because of its ridiculous name.

Eight matches are booked to take place at Great Balls of Fire, with the marquee matches being Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman in an Ambulance match, Seth Rollins vs Bray Wyatt, and Brock Lesnar vs Samoa Joe for the Universal Championship.

When WWE announced the name change of the pay-per-view from Bad Blood to Great Balls of Fire back in April this year, most fans laughed at the idiotic name and slammed the company for coming up with such an idea.

It's certainly isn't a name which WWE fans really take seriously for a pay-per-view, and the story behind how the name came out is even more ridiculous.

Speaking to the Dallas Observer, RAW general manager Kurt Angle told the story behind the name of the event. He said Vince McMahon gave the event that name because he thought it was hilarious, and he expects the name to stick too.

He said: "That’s a pretty incredible name for a wrestling show, isn’t it? The head honcho Vince McMahon thought that the name was hilarious, and that’s pretty much the entire story. You never know when it comes to Vince, but he’s usually right, so we trust him. Vince loves the name, so I expect it to become an annual event."

At least we know Vince has a sense of humor and is in on the joke, rather than thinking it is a brilliant name for a WWE pay-per-view in 2017.

At the moment, the odds for each match has indicated we should only expect one title change to take place at Great Balls of Fire this weekend, and that is The Hardy Boyz winning the RAW Tag Team Championship against Cesaro and Sheamus.

Lesnar is expected to retain his Universal title against Joe, while Reigns is speculated to beat Strowman in their Ambulance match at the event. This will keep both superstars strong for their rumored match at SummerSlam later on this year, where The Big Dog is predicted to come out on top with the title.

Which match are you looking forward to the most at WWE Great Balls of Fire?

