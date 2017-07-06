NBA free agency has been underway since July 1, but contracts cannot officially be signed until July 6 at noon ET.

It's been a whirlwind of signings, with a number of teams stacking up their rosters as they attempt to compete with the Golden State Warriors. Golden State, meanwhile, has kept their core intact while adding a few upgrades in the role player department.

Other teams have been patient, waiting for the right deal for the right player. The Los Angeles Lakers are one of those teams, fully committed to protecting the salary cap space created when they traded D'Angelo Lopez to the Brooklyn Nets.

With the moratorium now lifted, here's a look at agreements from around the league that have occurred since the beginning of free agency on July 1.

A reminder that several transactions are still in the air following team and player options being declined, with the same caveat for qualifying offers to make players restricted free agents.

Atlanta Hawks

IN

--

OUT

Mike Dunleavy, waived

Paul Millsap, Nuggets

Boston Celtics

IN

Gordon Hayward, 4 years, $128 million, sign-and-trade with Jazz in negotiation

OUT

Kelly Olynyk, renounced RFA rights

Tyler Zeller, Waived

Brooklyn Nets

IN

Otto Porter, RFA, offered max contract that Wizards can match*

OUT

KJ McDaniels, declined team option

Charlotte Hornets

IN

Michael Carter-Williams, 1 year, $2.7 million

OUT

Ramon Sessions, declined team option

Christian Wood, declined team option

Chicago Bulls

IN

Felicio Cristiano, 4 years, $32 million

Justin Holiday, 2 years, $9 million

Nikola Mirotic, qualifying offer

Dwyane Wade, player option

OUT

Michael Carter-Williams, Hornets

Cleveland Cavaliers

IN

Jose Calderon, 1 year, $2.3 million

OUT

James Jones

Dallas Mavericks

IN

Yogi Ferrell, team option

Nerlens Noel, qualifying offer

Dirk Nowitzki, declined team option to restructure contract

OUT

--

Denver Nuggets

IN

Paul Millsap, 3 years, $90 million

Mason Plumlee, qualifying offer

OUT

Danilo Gallinari, sign-and-trade to Clippers

Detroit Pistons

IN

Langston Galloway, 3 years, $21 million

OUT

Aron Baynes, declined player option

Reggie Bullock, no qualifying offer

Golden State Warriors

IN

Stephen Curry, 5 years, $201 million

Kevin Durant, 2 years, $53 million

Andre Iguodala, 3 years, $48 million

Davis West, 1 year, $2.3 million

Omri Casspi, 1 year $2.1 million

Nick Young, 1 year $5.2 million

OUT

Matt Barnes

Ian Clark

James Michael McAdoo, no qualifying offer

Houston Rockets

IN

Nene, 4 years, $15 million

PJ Tucker, 4 years, $32 million

Chris Paul, sign-and-trade, accepted player option

OUT

Bobby Brown, no qualifying offer

Indiana Pacers

IN

Darren Collison, 2 years, $20 million

OUT

Jeff Teague, Timberwolves

CJ Miles, declined player option

Monta Ellis, waived

Los Angeles Clippers

IN

Blake Griffin, 5 years, $173 million

Danilo Gallinari, sign-and-trade, 3 years, $65 million

OUT

Chris Paul, Rockets

Paul Pierce, retired

JJ Redick, 76ers

Darrun Hilliard, waived

Luc Richard Mbah a Moute, declined player option

Marreese Speights, declined player opiotn

Los Angeles Lakers

IN

David Nwaba, team option

OUT

Tarik Black, waived

Nick Young, Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies

IN

JaMychal Green, qualifying offer

Bec McLemore, 2 years, $10.7 million

Wayne Selden, 2 years, unannounced contract value

OUT

Zach Randolph, Kings

Miami Heat

IN

Josh McRoberts, player option

Dion Waiters, 3 years, $52 million

OUT

Willie Reed, declined player option

Milwaukee Bucks

IN

Spencer Hawes, player option

Greg Monroe, player option

Tony Snell, 4 years, $46 million

OUT

--

Minnesota Timberwolves

IN

Jeff Teague, 3 years, $57 million

Taj Gibson, 2 years, $28 million

Shabazz Muhammad, qualifying offer

OUT

Jordan Hill, waived

New Orleans Pelicans

IN

Jrue Holiday, 5 years, $126 million

OUT

Dante Cunningham, declined player option

Langston Galloway, Pistons

New York Knicks

IN

Ron Baker, unannounced terms

OUT

Justin Holiday, Bulls

Maurice Ndour, waived

Oklahoma City Thunder

IN

Jerami Grant, team option

Andre Roberson, 3 years, $30 million

Patrick Patterson, 3 years, $16.4 million

OUT

Taj Gibson, Timberwolves

Orlando Magic

IN

--

OUT

Damjan Rudez, no qualifying offer

Jodie Meeks, Wizards

Philadelphia 76ers

IN

Robert Covington, team option

JJ Redick, 1 year, $23 million

OUT

Lavoy Allen, declined team option

Gerald Henderson, waived

Phoenix Suns

IN

Alan Williams, qualifying offer

OUT

--

Portland Trail Blazers

IN

--

OUT

Festus Ezeli, waived

Sacramento Kings

IN

Bogdan Bogdanovic, 3 years, $36 million

Zach Randolph, 2 years, $24 million

OUT

Arron Afflalo, waived

Darren Collison, Pacers

Ben McLemore, Grizzlies

San Antonio Spurs

IN

Patty Mills, 4 years, $50 million

Jonathan Simmons, qualifying offer

OUT

Dewayne Dedmon, declined player option

Pau Gasol, declined player option

Toronto Raptors

IN

Serge Ibaka, 3 years, $65 million

Kyle Lowry, 3 years, $100 million

OUT

PJ Tucker, Rockets

Patrick Patterson, Thunder

Utah Jazz

IN

--

OUT

George Hill, Kings

Gordon Hayward, Celtics

Washington Wizards

IN

Jodie Meeks, 2 years, $7 million

Otto Porter, restricted free agent, max offer from Nets Wizards can match

OUT

Trey Burke, no qualifying offer