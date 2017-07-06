NBA free agency has been underway since July 1, but contracts cannot officially be signed until July 6 at noon ET.
It's been a whirlwind of signings, with a number of teams stacking up their rosters as they attempt to compete with the Golden State Warriors. Golden State, meanwhile, has kept their core intact while adding a few upgrades in the role player department.
Other teams have been patient, waiting for the right deal for the right player. The Los Angeles Lakers are one of those teams, fully committed to protecting the salary cap space created when they traded D'Angelo Lopez to the Brooklyn Nets.
With the moratorium now lifted, here's a look at agreements from around the league that have occurred since the beginning of free agency on July 1.
A reminder that several transactions are still in the air following team and player options being declined, with the same caveat for qualifying offers to make players restricted free agents.
Atlanta Hawks
IN
--
OUT
Mike Dunleavy, waived
Paul Millsap, Nuggets
Boston Celtics
IN
Gordon Hayward, 4 years, $128 million, sign-and-trade with Jazz in negotiation
OUT
Kelly Olynyk, renounced RFA rights
Tyler Zeller, Waived
Brooklyn Nets
IN
Otto Porter, RFA, offered max contract that Wizards can match*
OUT
KJ McDaniels, declined team option
Charlotte Hornets
IN
Michael Carter-Williams, 1 year, $2.7 million
OUT
Ramon Sessions, declined team option
Christian Wood, declined team option
Chicago Bulls
IN
Felicio Cristiano, 4 years, $32 million
Justin Holiday, 2 years, $9 million
Nikola Mirotic, qualifying offer
Dwyane Wade, player option
OUT
Michael Carter-Williams, Hornets
Cleveland Cavaliers
IN
Jose Calderon, 1 year, $2.3 million
OUT
James Jones
Dallas Mavericks
IN
Yogi Ferrell, team option
Nerlens Noel, qualifying offer
Dirk Nowitzki, declined team option to restructure contract
OUT
--
Denver Nuggets
IN
Paul Millsap, 3 years, $90 million
Mason Plumlee, qualifying offer
OUT
Danilo Gallinari, sign-and-trade to Clippers
Detroit Pistons
IN
Langston Galloway, 3 years, $21 million
OUT
Aron Baynes, declined player option
Reggie Bullock, no qualifying offer
Golden State Warriors
IN
Stephen Curry, 5 years, $201 million
Kevin Durant, 2 years, $53 million
Andre Iguodala, 3 years, $48 million
Davis West, 1 year, $2.3 million
Omri Casspi, 1 year $2.1 million
Nick Young, 1 year $5.2 million
OUT
Matt Barnes
Ian Clark
James Michael McAdoo, no qualifying offer
Houston Rockets
IN
Nene, 4 years, $15 million
PJ Tucker, 4 years, $32 million
Chris Paul, sign-and-trade, accepted player option
OUT
Bobby Brown, no qualifying offer
Indiana Pacers
IN
Darren Collison, 2 years, $20 million
OUT
Jeff Teague, Timberwolves
CJ Miles, declined player option
Monta Ellis, waived
Los Angeles Clippers
IN
Blake Griffin, 5 years, $173 million
Danilo Gallinari, sign-and-trade, 3 years, $65 million
OUT
Chris Paul, Rockets
Paul Pierce, retired
JJ Redick, 76ers
Darrun Hilliard, waived
Luc Richard Mbah a Moute, declined player option
Marreese Speights, declined player opiotn
Los Angeles Lakers
IN
David Nwaba, team option
OUT
Tarik Black, waived
Nick Young, Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies
IN
JaMychal Green, qualifying offer
Bec McLemore, 2 years, $10.7 million
Wayne Selden, 2 years, unannounced contract value
OUT
Zach Randolph, Kings
Miami Heat
IN
Josh McRoberts, player option
Dion Waiters, 3 years, $52 million
OUT
Willie Reed, declined player option
Milwaukee Bucks
IN
Spencer Hawes, player option
Greg Monroe, player option
Tony Snell, 4 years, $46 million
OUT
--
Minnesota Timberwolves
IN
Jeff Teague, 3 years, $57 million
Taj Gibson, 2 years, $28 million
Shabazz Muhammad, qualifying offer
OUT
Jordan Hill, waived
New Orleans Pelicans
IN
Jrue Holiday, 5 years, $126 million
OUT
Dante Cunningham, declined player option
Langston Galloway, Pistons
New York Knicks
IN
Ron Baker, unannounced terms
OUT
Justin Holiday, Bulls
Maurice Ndour, waived
Oklahoma City Thunder
IN
Jerami Grant, team option
Andre Roberson, 3 years, $30 million
Patrick Patterson, 3 years, $16.4 million
OUT
Taj Gibson, Timberwolves
Orlando Magic
IN
--
OUT
Damjan Rudez, no qualifying offer
Jodie Meeks, Wizards
Philadelphia 76ers
IN
Robert Covington, team option
JJ Redick, 1 year, $23 million
OUT
Lavoy Allen, declined team option
Gerald Henderson, waived
Phoenix Suns
IN
Alan Williams, qualifying offer
OUT
--
Portland Trail Blazers
IN
--
OUT
Festus Ezeli, waived
Sacramento Kings
IN
Bogdan Bogdanovic, 3 years, $36 million
Zach Randolph, 2 years, $24 million
OUT
Arron Afflalo, waived
Darren Collison, Pacers
Ben McLemore, Grizzlies
San Antonio Spurs
IN
Patty Mills, 4 years, $50 million
Jonathan Simmons, qualifying offer
OUT
Dewayne Dedmon, declined player option
Pau Gasol, declined player option
Toronto Raptors
IN
Serge Ibaka, 3 years, $65 million
Kyle Lowry, 3 years, $100 million
OUT
PJ Tucker, Rockets
Patrick Patterson, Thunder
Utah Jazz
IN
--
OUT
George Hill, Kings
Gordon Hayward, Celtics
Washington Wizards
IN
Jodie Meeks, 2 years, $7 million
Otto Porter, restricted free agent, max offer from Nets Wizards can match
OUT
Trey Burke, no qualifying offer
