Warriors reload championship roster with strong free agency period

The Golden State Warriors could have sat back and stuck with the team they already had after dominating the NBA Playoffs with a 16-1 record.

Unfortunately for the rest of the league, they didn't, and somehow the Warriors are looking better than ever after a strong free agency haul. Golden State's front office went above and beyond to construct the best roster possible as they prepare to defend their title. 

NBA teams around the league are making power moves, trying to keep up with the Warriors. The Houston Rockets traded for Chris Paul, the Oklahoma City Thunder acquired Paul George, the Boston Celtics signed Gordon Hayward and yet the Warriors are still light years ahead. 

The Warriors had a huge question mark heading into free agency looming over the head of Andre Iguodala. It seemed as if the do-it-all forward may have been on his way out due to the luxury tax being too exorbitant for Golden State to pay. 

Not so fast, Warriors owner Joe Lacob said. Golden State stepped up to the plate and did what they had to to keep the core of their dynasty intact. Iguodala signed a three-year deal worth approximately $48 million to continue being the versatile sixth man that has helped deliver two NBA titles to the Warriors. 

Golden State had other major business to handle as well, with both Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry's contracts expiring. Neither player even met with other teams, and both stars are being paid handsomely for it. 

Curry was long overdue for a massive pay raise and got just that. Steph made just $12 million last season, the final year of a bargain contract signed when his ankles looked like a chronic issue. He paid his dues, and now the Warriors are returning the favor. Curry signed a five-year max contract set to net him a whopping $201 million. 

Golden State Warriors Victory Parade And Rally

With Curry and Iguodala locked up, the next big contract to sort through was Durant's. Luckily for Golden State, the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player took a pay cut to help make it all work for the Warriors. He's actually making $1.5 million less next season than last, making up for it in the second year. 

Durant signed a two-year deal worth approximately $53 million. He'll make $25 million next season, nearly $7 million less than he could have signed for. Salary cap victories like this gave the Warriors breathing room to construct a stacked roster. 

The Warriors still had room to keep their lower tier outgoing role players as well. Shaun Livingston and David West will return to Golden State, while two new role players are set to replace Ian Clark and Matt Barnes. 

Nick Young is headed to the Warriors on a one-year deal worth $5.2 million, and Omri Casspi signed a one-year deal worth $2.1 million to fill out what looks like an even better roster than last year. The Warriors opened up their check book to make sure they get to enjoy parades for the next few years. 

