Manchester United’s £75 million bid for Romelu Lukaku, which has been accepted by Everton, according to senior sources at Old Trafford, has seemingly ended any hope of Alvaro Morata signing for the Red Devils.

Morata was once considered to be Jose Mourinho’s number one target to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic but a deal with Real Madrid couldn’t be reached.

And now Mourinho has switched targets. Instead of Morata, who scored 15 league goals in 26 appearances last season, he’s opted for a player with vast experience in the Premier League.

Article continues below

Morata would have warranted a similar fee to Lukaku, so it’s clear that Mourinho simply prefers the Belgian as a player.

Lukaku has developed into a world-class forward since Mourinho, his manager at Chelsea, sold him to Everton in 2014.

Article continues below

The 24-year-old has scored at least 20 goals in all competitions in each of his past three seasons at Goodison Park. He’s certainly ready for the big stage.

What Morata thinks of Lukaku bid

As for Morata? Well, it makes sense that Real would still be willing to sell him.

According to the Independent, the Spaniard was convinced as late as Wednesday that he would soon become a Man United player and that he would join his new teammates for their pre-season tour of the USA next week.

But United’s sudden move for Lukaku has left Morata ‘surprised’, and stranded at Real.

Morata had been convinced by Mourinho, his former Real Madrid manager, to join him at Old Trafford. But the clubs couldn’t agree a fee and so Morata is now weighing up his options.

Morata wants to move to Chelsea

The 24-year-old is now hoping that Chelsea will renew their interest in him. The Blues were linked with Lukaku but could switch their targets if they feel that the Belgium international is now unavailable.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is a big fan of Morata’s and wanted to sign him after his arrival at Stamford Bridge last year.

The feeling is mutual. Morata has wanted to play for Conte ever since hearing about him from his former Juventus teammates.

Chelsea could sell Costa - paving the way for Morata to join

Morata’s dreams could come true. With Diego Costa set to leave Chelsea, Conte will need a new striker.

And, of the forwards currently available, Morata is perhaps the most appealing.

The Telegraph claim that Chelsea might make a stronger push to sign Alexis Sanchez, but Arsenal have no interest in selling the Chilean, not least to a Premier League rival.

Golden Boot rave

Lukaku at United. Morata at Chelsea. Alexandre Lacazette at Arsenal.

The race for the Golden Boot could be enthralling.

Who's the better striker: Lukaku or Morata? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms