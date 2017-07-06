GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands suffers horror knee injury in second round of Wimbledon

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

American tennis player Bethanie Mattek-Sands suffered a serious knee injury against Sorana Cirstea in the second round of Wimbledon on Thursday.

The 32-year-old, who was ranked as the top seed for the women's doubles, beat Magda Linette 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Tuesday to set up an encounter with Cirstea.

She won the first set 6-4 but lost the second 7-6, before being forced to retire early on in the third.

Article continues below

Footage has emerged showing Mattek-Sands sprinting towards the net and collapsing after her knee appeared to buckle beneath her.

At first there was silence, but then Mattek-Sands can be heard screaming, "Help me, please. I need help. F***. Help me!"

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

Real reason why WWE has booked John Cena vs Rusev Flag match at Battleground [W.O.L.]

Real reason why WWE has booked John Cena vs Rusev Flag match at Battleground [W.O.L.]

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Twitter reacts hilariously to this picture of Mkhitaryan looking 'pregnant' in new kit

Twitter reacts hilariously to this picture of Mkhitaryan looking 'pregnant' in new kit

Be warned, the video below is distressing.

Mattek-Sands' opponent, Cirstea, leapt over the net to help but quickly realised the horrific extent of her injury, gesturing to the umpire to get help.

A medical team eventually arrived on court to give the world No.103 treatment before bringing on a stretcher.

Her doubles partner, Lucie Safarova, was also captured in tears courtside.

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017

Mattek-Sands has a history of knee injuries having torn her medial collateral ligament in a match against Ajla Tomljanovic in Quebec City four years ago.

No further information has yet been provided on the American's knee, though former French tennis player Marion Bartoli has wished her a speedy recovery.

The one-time Wimbledon winner wrote on Twitter (see below): "That s how I love to see u love, holding a trophy with @luciesafarova and smiling and you will be back soon there!! All my 💚 to u champ."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Twitter reacts hilariously to this picture of Mkhitaryan looking 'pregnant' in new kit

Twitter reacts hilariously to this picture of Mkhitaryan looking 'pregnant' in new kit

The two players Arsenal will sell this summer to meet PL squad rules [Mirror]

The two players Arsenal will sell this summer to meet PL squad rules [Mirror]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again