American tennis player Bethanie Mattek-Sands suffered a serious knee injury against Sorana Cirstea in the second round of Wimbledon on Thursday.

The 32-year-old, who was ranked as the top seed for the women's doubles, beat Magda Linette 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Tuesday to set up an encounter with Cirstea.

She won the first set 6-4 but lost the second 7-6, before being forced to retire early on in the third.

Article continues below

Footage has emerged showing Mattek-Sands sprinting towards the net and collapsing after her knee appeared to buckle beneath her.

At first there was silence, but then Mattek-Sands can be heard screaming, "Help me, please. I need help. F***. Help me!"

Article continues below

Be warned, the video below is distressing.

Mattek-Sands' opponent, Cirstea, leapt over the net to help but quickly realised the horrific extent of her injury, gesturing to the umpire to get help.

A medical team eventually arrived on court to give the world No.103 treatment before bringing on a stretcher.

Her doubles partner, Lucie Safarova, was also captured in tears courtside.

Mattek-Sands has a history of knee injuries having torn her medial collateral ligament in a match against Ajla Tomljanovic in Quebec City four years ago.

No further information has yet been provided on the American's knee, though former French tennis player Marion Bartoli has wished her a speedy recovery.

The one-time Wimbledon winner wrote on Twitter (see below): "That s how I love to see u love, holding a trophy with @luciesafarova and smiling and you will be back soon there!! All my 💚 to u champ."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms