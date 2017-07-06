Novak Djokovic eased his way into the third round of Wimbledon on Thursday with a comprehensive 6-2 6-2 6-1 victory over Adam Pavlasek.

Djokovic - seeded second this year - responded to his critics in the best possible way by rarely looking troubled against the 22-year-old Czech in a tie that lasted just over 90 minutes.

The Serb's impressive performance came just a day after John McEnroe controversially compared his recent plight to that of Tiger Woods.

Article continues below

On Djokovic's reported personal problems, McEnroe said: "That’s going to throw you. If you’re distracted, you’re not the same player.

"The person that comes to mind immediately with Novak is not a tennis player, it’s actually a golfer: Tiger Woods.

Article continues below

"When he [Woods] had the issues with his wife and then he seemed to go completely off the rails and has never been even close to being the same player."

As you would expect, the ex-tennis pro's comments have caused quite a stir around SW19.

However, Djokovic has reacted rather surprisingly to McEnroe's word of caution.

Instead of flying off the handle, the world number four seemed to simply accept controversial remarks.

"I have heard about it today," he said, as per The Metro.

"Look, you know, John has a complete right to say – anybody, really, in the world has a right to say what they want, and I respect that right."

"Especially coming from John, because he’s someone that has earned that right because of who he is and what he has meant to the sport and what he still, you know, is representing as a former player and still being very active on the Tour.

"And he’s very well known for his, you know, kind of bold comments and not really caring too much about being politically correct but saying whatever is on his mind.

"That’s all I can say. I really don’t take anything personal. I always got along very well with John.

"You know, I guess whether that’s his opinion or criticism or something else, I’m not really sure. But in the end of the day, I respect everything he says."

Sometimes tennis players are just too nice...

The 30-year-old would have had every right to hit back at McEnroe but instead opted for a very diplomatic response.

Djokovic added he has previously always had a good relationship with the American and joked that he may have provoked McEnroe's comments by aiming a few serves at him before his first round match on Tuesday.

"As I said, I really don’t take it in a negative way anyhow. It’s fine. He has his right to say the things he wants to say," he continued.

"I don’t necessarily need to agree with that. But it’s his right. So I don’t know where was the basis, and he was just maybe making a comparison. I’m not really sure.

"When I was warming up for my first match on the Centre Court, he was giving an intro, talking to the camera, and I served and the serve went straight at him as I was playing. I don’t know. Maybe it’s because of that. Maybe he thought it wasn’t a joke, and I was joking, I was trying to hit him."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms