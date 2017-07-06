GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

UFC

Floyd Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather Sr. fires more shots at Conor McGregor

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Although he may not be the one stepping into the ring against "The Notorious One" next month, Floyd Mayweather Sr. claims to have a few 'presents' for UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

For nearly a year, McGregor has been embroiled in rumors that he could be taking on undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing superfight between two of the combat sports world's biggest stars.

That fight was made official last month, when UFC President Dana White announced he, McGregor, and Mayweather had all come to an agreement on making the fight happen at the T-Mobile Arena from Las Vegas, Nevada on August 26th.

Article continues below

The pair will go 12 rounds with 10 oz gloves, with McGregor making his professional boxing debut against a 49-0 Mayweather, who has solidified himself as one of the greatest boxers of all time.

"Money" and "Mystic Mac" have bickered back-and-fort through the media in the lead-up to their inevitable clash, throwing major shots at one another in their debate as to who the "A-side" is in the whole matter.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

Real reason why WWE has booked John Cena vs Rusev Flag match at Battleground [W.O.L.]

Real reason why WWE has booked John Cena vs Rusev Flag match at Battleground [W.O.L.]

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Twitter reacts hilariously to this picture of Mkhitaryan looking 'pregnant' in new kit

Twitter reacts hilariously to this picture of Mkhitaryan looking 'pregnant' in new kit

Mayweather's father, Floyd Mayweather Sr., has also been getting involved in the smack talk lately, taking shots at the heavy-handed Irishman.

He continued to do this during a recent interview with Helen Yee, where he claimed that his son is going to completely dismantle McGregor in the ring, and also stated he has a few 'presents' for the Irishman himself (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“Floyd’s gonna definitely put something on Conor McGregor. I’ve got a few presents for Conor McGregor,” said Floyd Mayweather Sr. in an interview with NBC Sports Radio.

UFC 205: Alvarez v McGregor

“I’ve got a few things that I want to hand him. There are a few things that I want to do, and things that Floyd can do. We’re going to be able to touch him up real good.”

“Let me tell you something, even if it goes the distance, [Floyd] is going to whoop his ass. That’s what’s going to happen. Any way he wants to do it, [McGregor] is gonna get whooped. Ain’t nobody gonna say I’m wrong because they know he’s going to get whooped anyway.”

“You can believe one thing, y’all gonna see something new in this fight. You’re going to see something that he hasn’t showed you yet. When he shows it, then y’all will know it.”

What are your thoughts on Mayweather Sr.'s comments towards McGregor? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jon Jones
Anderson Silva
UFC
Dana White
Nate Diaz

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Twitter reacts hilariously to this picture of Mkhitaryan looking 'pregnant' in new kit

Twitter reacts hilariously to this picture of Mkhitaryan looking 'pregnant' in new kit

The two players Arsenal will sell this summer to meet PL squad rules [Mirror]

The two players Arsenal will sell this summer to meet PL squad rules [Mirror]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again