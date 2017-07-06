Floyd Mayweather Sr. fires more shots at Conor McGregor

Although he may not be the one stepping into the ring against "The Notorious One" next month, Floyd Mayweather Sr. claims to have a few 'presents' for UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

For nearly a year, McGregor has been embroiled in rumors that he could be taking on undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing superfight between two of the combat sports world's biggest stars.

That fight was made official last month, when UFC President Dana White announced he, McGregor, and Mayweather had all come to an agreement on making the fight happen at the T-Mobile Arena from Las Vegas, Nevada on August 26th.

Article continues below

The pair will go 12 rounds with 10 oz gloves, with McGregor making his professional boxing debut against a 49-0 Mayweather, who has solidified himself as one of the greatest boxers of all time.

"Money" and "Mystic Mac" have bickered back-and-fort through the media in the lead-up to their inevitable clash, throwing major shots at one another in their debate as to who the "A-side" is in the whole matter.

Article continues below

Mayweather's father, Floyd Mayweather Sr., has also been getting involved in the smack talk lately, taking shots at the heavy-handed Irishman.

He continued to do this during a recent interview with Helen Yee, where he claimed that his son is going to completely dismantle McGregor in the ring, and also stated he has a few 'presents' for the Irishman himself (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“Floyd’s gonna definitely put something on Conor McGregor. I’ve got a few presents for Conor McGregor,” said Floyd Mayweather Sr. in an interview with NBC Sports Radio.

“I’ve got a few things that I want to hand him. There are a few things that I want to do, and things that Floyd can do. We’re going to be able to touch him up real good.”

“Let me tell you something, even if it goes the distance, [Floyd] is going to whoop his ass. That’s what’s going to happen. Any way he wants to do it, [McGregor] is gonna get whooped. Ain’t nobody gonna say I’m wrong because they know he’s going to get whooped anyway.”

“You can believe one thing, y’all gonna see something new in this fight. You’re going to see something that he hasn’t showed you yet. When he shows it, then y’all will know it.”

What are your thoughts on Mayweather Sr.'s comments towards McGregor? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms