Football

PSG boss Unai Emery .

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to bid big for a Liverpool star

With clubs across Europe beginning to return to pre-season, it won't be long before the campaign begins properly in August. 

Before then, most teams warm up for the beginning of their domestic seasons by playing a few warm-up games. 

Some of the continent's elite teams travel the world to feature in various tournaments, while others stay at home and prepare that way.  

Most of the top Premier League clubs will even be jetting off to face each other in different countries.

Chelsea and Arsenal are heading off to Asia, while Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham travel to the United States. 

They'll be joined on tour by a number of other big European clubs with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona going to the US, while Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will play in China.

Another team that are making the trip across the Atlantic is Paris Saint-Germain.

They're facing AS Roma, Spurs and Juventus in America and that will be the perfect preparation for the beginning of next season.   

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-SAINTETIENNE-PSG

But with the transfer window open, it's unclear how each side will be lining up in a few weeks time.

PSG are one of the sides who have always been active in recent transfer windows, so are expected to buy big again this summer.   

They are yet to make a major signing, but according to recent reports, that could change.   

The Sun have reported that PSG are ready to offer AS Monaco's young star Kylian Mbappe around £200,000-a-week to tempt him to Paris over Real Madrid.    

Manchester City FC v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

However, securing a deal for the 18-year-old would be tricky. It's unlikely Mbappe would choose to move to PSG over Madrid if given the option and Monaco would rather sell outside France. 

This means that last season's Ligue 1 runners-up may have to look elsewhere. According to Le10Sport, as per Goal, they are willing to table an €80 million bid for Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho.

The attacker is highly rated as one of the best in the English league and Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to keep hold of him.  

Liverpool v Middlesbrough - Premier League

And with the Merseyside club expected to hold out for at least €100 million, PSG may miss out on both Mbappe and Coutinho.  

However, should they be willing to near-break the transfer record, they may be able to land Liverpool's 25-year-old as that much money would be too good to turn down. 

