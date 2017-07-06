Ask a group of football fans to name the most underrated player in the world and it won’t take long for Sergio Busquets’ name to pop up.

The Spanish midfielder doesn’t get a great deal of attention due to the nature of his role, but what he does is important to Barcelona’s success. Busquets sits in front of the defence and has a variety of responsibilities both defensively and offensively.

Anyone who doubts Busquets’ ability should remember how he replaced Marcos Senna in the Spanish national team at the age of 21 and essentially forced Yaya Toure’s exit at Barcelona.

Two years ago, Xavi, who knows a thing or two about playing in midfield, called Busquets his “natural replacement”, both on and off the pitch.

"I've got a soft spot for Busquets in every respect," Xavi said, per Sky Sports. "He's a close friend and I think he's the player with the best understanding of football, both in attack and in defence, in the world.

"His game intelligence on the pitch is a wonder. And off it, I don't know anyone else whom I have the same affinity with. I think he's my natural replacement in the dressing room and on the pitch.

"He's destined to be the leader for Barcelona for the next decade, without a shadow of a doubt."

Busquets names five top midfielders

The World Cup winner has delivered an interesting interview in which he named five of his favourite midfielders in football.

He names one Real Madrid midfielder - although it’s probably not one you’re thinking of - and three Premier League stars.

"There are a lot of great midfielders in the world, with each having their own unique style," Busquets said, per Marca.

"No two of the best are the same, but in my position I would mention Casemiro, who is doing very well.

"Bruno [Soriano] has had a great year at Villarreal while N'Golo Kante has been excellent with Nemanja Matic at Chelsea, as has Ander Herrera."

Madrid's brilliant midfield trio

No doubt Real fans will love Busquets’ comments about one of their own.

Casemiro has developed into something of a rock for Los Blancos, and he capped off a brilliant season by scoring in the Champions League final against Juventus.

It could be argued that, with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric alongside him, Real Madrid have the finest midfield trio in Europe.

While Cristiano Ronaldo hogs the headlines at the Bernabeu, it’s impossible to ignore the work the three players behind him do.

