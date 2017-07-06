GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Busquets.

Sergio Busquets names five centre-midfielders he admires

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Ask a group of football fans to name the most underrated player in the world and it won’t take long for Sergio Busquets’ name to pop up.

The Spanish midfielder doesn’t get a great deal of attention due to the nature of his role, but what he does is important to Barcelona’s success. Busquets sits in front of the defence and has a variety of responsibilities both defensively and offensively.

Anyone who doubts Busquets’ ability should remember how he replaced Marcos Senna in the Spanish national team at the age of 21 and essentially forced Yaya Toure’s exit at Barcelona.

Article continues below

Two years ago, Xavi, who knows a thing or two about playing in midfield, called Busquets his “natural replacement”, both on and off the pitch.

"I've got a soft spot for Busquets in every respect," Xavi said, per Sky Sports. "He's a close friend and I think he's the player with the best understanding of football, both in attack and in defence, in the world.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

Real reason why WWE has booked John Cena vs Rusev Flag match at Battleground [W.O.L.]

Real reason why WWE has booked John Cena vs Rusev Flag match at Battleground [W.O.L.]

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Twitter reacts hilariously to this picture of Mkhitaryan looking 'pregnant' in new kit

Twitter reacts hilariously to this picture of Mkhitaryan looking 'pregnant' in new kit

"His game intelligence on the pitch is a wonder. And off it, I don't know anyone else whom I have the same affinity with. I think he's my natural replacement in the dressing room and on the pitch.

"He's destined to be the leader for Barcelona for the next decade, without a shadow of a doubt."

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Busquets names five top midfielders

The World Cup winner has delivered an interesting interview in which he named five of his favourite midfielders in football.

He names one Real Madrid midfielder - although it’s probably not one you’re thinking of - and three Premier League stars.

"There are a lot of great midfielders in the world, with each having their own unique style," Busquets said, per Marca.

"No two of the best are the same, but in my position I would mention Casemiro, who is doing very well.

"Bruno [Soriano] has had a great year at Villarreal while N'Golo Kante has been excellent with Nemanja Matic at Chelsea, as has Ander Herrera."

Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier League

Madrid's brilliant midfield trio

No doubt Real fans will love Busquets’ comments about one of their own.

Casemiro has developed into something of a rock for Los Blancos, and he capped off a brilliant season by scoring in the Champions League final against Juventus.

It could be argued that, with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric alongside him, Real Madrid have the finest midfield trio in Europe.

While Cristiano Ronaldo hogs the headlines at the Bernabeu, it’s impossible to ignore the work the three players behind him do.

FBL-EUR-C1-REALMADRID-PSG

Who is the best midfielder in the world? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ander Herrera
Casemiro
Nemanja Matic
Sergio Busquets
Football
Premier League
Lionel Messi
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Spain Football

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Twitter reacts hilariously to this picture of Mkhitaryan looking 'pregnant' in new kit

Twitter reacts hilariously to this picture of Mkhitaryan looking 'pregnant' in new kit

The two players Arsenal will sell this summer to meet PL squad rules [Mirror]

The two players Arsenal will sell this summer to meet PL squad rules [Mirror]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again