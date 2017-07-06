One UFC Hall Of Famer was a huge fan of former WWE Champion CM Punk's professional wrestling career, but he doesn't think that same spark that made him love "The Cult Of Personality" transitioned over when he jumped into the world of mixed martial arts (MMA).

Punk walked out on the WWE back in 2014 after growing frustrated with the fact that the company was bringing in part-time wrestlers to jump right into the main event spot of events such as WrestleMania, amongst other reasons.

He then decided to sign with the UFC on a multi-fight deal, and make his MMA debut in the welterweight division. Punk took on young 170-pound prospect Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in September of last year, where he suffered a first round submission loss to the youngster.

Article continues below

Despite the unsuccessful debut, Punk has stated that he plans on fighting again, whether it's under the UFC banner or not. One man who knows a thing or two about the UFC is Stephan Bonnar, a UFC Hall Of Famer who is no stranger to high-profile fights.

Bonnar recently joined The Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast to talk about a variety of professional wrestling and MMA topics, and offered his thoughts on Punk's MMA debut and if he thinks he'll ever fight again (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

Article continues below

"I am a huge CM Punk fan and you'd think he is one of the best guys all time on the mic and his promo skills are second to none yet in MMA and I'm not saying this to be disrespectful but he is just boring.

"I think he can still be respectful and entertaining and cut MMA promos about tuning into his upcoming fight and what people can expect. I looked forward to seeing what CM Punk had to say about his upcoming fight and I was like good God that was boring.

"He doesn't have to be over the top or be 'pro wrestling' and turn 'heel' and be disrespectful but I was disappointed because he's got more than that.

"But he is new and I am sure if he did MMA ten more years he would loosen up. It was tough what he did. Even Brock Lesnar had the sense to take a couple of tune up fights before the UFC because it is a tall task for anyone.

"Honestly, what would the UFC even do with him? Unless they match him up with someone like a Phil Baroni who would be the perfect fight for him.

"He got a 25 year old guy that was 6-0 or something and that is not the best fight for him."

What are your thoughts on Bonnar's comments regarding Punk's MMA career? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms