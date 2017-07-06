Mr Kennedy was just months away from becoming the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion and entering a feud with The Undertaker, however, one injury took all of that away.

Kennedy was signed to the WWE back in 2005 when he was sent to their developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). After a year he was moved up to the main roster where he won the United States Championship.

After two years on the main roster, Kennedy got his big push as a major singles competitor at WrestleMania 23 where he won the Money In The Bank Ladder Match. The win granted Kennedy a guaranteed World Title shot at any time he wanted, and he had one year to cash-in before it expired.

He soon announced that he planned on cashing in his briefcase at WrestleMania 24, however, he suffered an injury against Batista during one of their matches that forced him off TV for a lengthy period of time.

Because of this, the WWE was forced to write the briefcase out of Kennedy's possession and on to Edge, who would go on to cash-in on The Undertaker and feud with him up until WrestleMania 24 where they main evented for the World Heavyweight Title.

Kennedy recently joined the Wrestling Inc. podcast to talk about the original plans WWE had for him and how the injury affected what WWE had in store for him (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"We decided that I was going to cash it in next year at WrestleMania," said Anderson. "I announced that I think the next night on RAW. Or maybe it was SmackDown that, 'Hey I'm already setting a date, I'm going to cash in at WrestleMania next year.'"

"Taker got injured and he had the world title at the time. They were trying to figure out a way to get it off him," Anderson recalled.

"You know, they called me in the office and said, 'Hey I know we were going to have you cash it in at WrestleMania next year but we need to get the title off of Taker so we're going to have you come out next week at SmackDown and you're going challenge him after he has the cage match with Mark Henry and blah, blah, blah, you're going to win the title.'"

"Three or four days later I was in a wrestling match with Batista and a bunch of other guys, like an eight-man tag, and Batista — it wasn't Batista's fault or anything — he gave me a clothesline and I felt something pop in my tricep," Anderson recalled.

"And I ended up, my arm swelled up so bad I couldn't even bend my elbow."

"I ended up going to see a doctor, take an MRI in Erie, Pennsylvania, the next day Stephanie called me and said, 'Ken you tore your triceps off the bone, you're going to have to have surgery and you're going to be out for seven to eight months.

"But unfortunately we still have to get that title off of Taker so we're going to fly to Penn State, Edge is going to challenge you for the briefcase and he's going to go on to do what you were going to do.'"

