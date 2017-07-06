The 2017 summer transfer window is still open for almost another two months, but there's already been a number of huge stories.

One of the biggest came a few weeks ago when it was reported that Cristiano Ronaldo was ready to leave Real Madrid.

The Ballon d'Or holder was apparently so upset with tax fraud allegations that he was ready to leave Spain altogether.

Article continues below

However, with the forward remaining silent while on international duty and Madrid reaffirming their commitment to the player, it's looking less and less likely that he'll leave.

Once that saga fizzled out, a number of other big stories took over. One surrounded AS Monaco's 18-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe.

Article continues below

The Frenchman has been targeted by a number of Europe's top clubs, including Madrid, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

unsurprisingly, Monaco are reluctant to sell and have priced their star at around £100 million. It's unknown if any of those interested clubs are willing to stump up that much money.

And then there's Romelu Lukaku.

The Everton striker has apparently been top of Chelsea's wishlist for a number of months now, but no bid has been made.

The Premier League champions are expected to lose their current forward Diego Costa to Atletico Madrid after Antonio Conte made it clear the Spaniard wasn't in his plans.

You can imagine the shock then when a number of media outlets reported on Thursday that Manchester United had reached an agreement to sign the Belgian for £75 million.

Although the Merseyside club deny this, it's believed that talks are in an advanced stage. After all, United are also in need of a striker after losing Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

It was believed that Jose Mourinho wanted to sign Madrid's Alvaro Morata, but the two clubs struggled to reach a deal, so the Manchester club have swooped for Lukaku instead.

And Red Devil's legend, Mark Hughes, has suggested he's the perfect man to fill Ibrahimovic's void.

"In fairness to the boy, for a number of years, he has been scoring regular goals at the top level of British football," the Welshman said, per Goal.

"Given that Manchester United have lost Zlatan, they clearly had to address that and they've gone for Lukaku."

The current Stoke City boss, who made 345 league appearances for United, believes Lukaku can handle the pressure.

"It will be a different challenge for him. Maybe he'll find a little bit of a difference but his day-to-day work will be similar and I'm sure he'll be a great success there."

News of a Lukaku bid will surely excite United fans. But with Chelsea no strangers to signing players from under their rivals noses, this saga is far from over.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms