GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Romelu Lukaku.

Mark Hughes reacts after Manchester United bid £75m bid for Romelu Lukaku

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The 2017 summer transfer window is still open for almost another two months, but there's already been a number of huge stories. 

One of the biggest came a few weeks ago when it was reported that Cristiano Ronaldo was ready to leave Real Madrid. 

The Ballon d'Or holder was apparently so upset with tax fraud allegations that he was ready to leave Spain altogether. 

Article continues below

However, with the forward remaining silent while on international duty and Madrid reaffirming their commitment to the player, it's looking less and less likely that he'll leave.

Once that saga fizzled out, a number of other big stories took over. One surrounded AS Monaco's 18-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe.  

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

Real reason why WWE has booked John Cena vs Rusev Flag match at Battleground [W.O.L.]

Real reason why WWE has booked John Cena vs Rusev Flag match at Battleground [W.O.L.]

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Twitter reacts hilariously to this picture of Mkhitaryan looking 'pregnant' in new kit

Twitter reacts hilariously to this picture of Mkhitaryan looking 'pregnant' in new kit

The Frenchman has been targeted by a number of Europe's top clubs, including Madrid, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.  

unsurprisingly, Monaco are reluctant to sell and have priced their star at around £100 million. It's unknown if any of those interested clubs are willing to stump up that much money.  

And then there's Romelu Lukaku.

Swansea City v Everton - Premier League

The Everton striker has apparently been top of Chelsea's wishlist for a number of months now, but no bid has been made. 

The Premier League champions are expected to lose their current forward Diego Costa to Atletico Madrid after Antonio Conte made it clear the Spaniard wasn't in his plans. 

You can imagine the shock then when a number of media outlets reported on Thursday that Manchester United had reached an agreement to sign the Belgian for £75 million. 

Everton v Leicester City - Premier League

Although the Merseyside club deny this, it's believed that talks are in an advanced stage. After all, United are also in need of a striker after losing Zlatan Ibrahimovic. 

It was believed that Jose Mourinho wanted to sign Madrid's Alvaro Morata, but the two clubs struggled to reach a deal, so the Manchester club have swooped for Lukaku instead. 

And Red Devil's legend, Mark Hughes, has suggested he's the perfect man to fill Ibrahimovic's void. 

RSC Anderlecht v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: First Leg

"In fairness to the boy, for a number of years, he has been scoring regular goals at the top level of British football," the Welshman said, per Goal

"Given that Manchester United have lost Zlatan, they clearly had to address that and they've gone for Lukaku."

The current Stoke City boss, who made 345 league appearances for United, believes Lukaku can handle the pressure. 

Stoke City v Manchester United - Premier League

"It will be a different challenge for him. Maybe he'll find a little bit of a difference but his day-to-day work will be similar and I'm sure he'll be a great success there."

News of a Lukaku bid will surely excite United fans. But with Chelsea no strangers to signing players from under their rivals noses, this saga is far from over. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Twitter reacts hilariously to this picture of Mkhitaryan looking 'pregnant' in new kit

Twitter reacts hilariously to this picture of Mkhitaryan looking 'pregnant' in new kit

The two players Arsenal will sell this summer to meet PL squad rules [Mirror]

The two players Arsenal will sell this summer to meet PL squad rules [Mirror]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again