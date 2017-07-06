GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Mattek-Sands.

Sorana Cistea reveals conversation with Bethanie Mattek-Sands after horror knee injury

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Day four of Wimbledon was rocked by a horrific injury to American Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Mattek-Sands was in the third and deciding set of her match against Sorana Cistea when her knee appeared to buckle underneath her.

The 32-year-old was hearing screaming: “Help me, please. I need help. F***. Help me!"

Article continues below

Cistea leapt over the net but immediately gestured for help upon seeing the extent of Mattek-Sands’ injury.

Cistea has since spoken out about the incident, admitting she felt “useless” after witnessing the sick injury.

Watch: Mattek-Sands’ horror injury

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

Real reason why WWE has booked John Cena vs Rusev Flag match at Battleground [W.O.L.]

Real reason why WWE has booked John Cena vs Rusev Flag match at Battleground [W.O.L.]

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Twitter reacts hilariously to this picture of Mkhitaryan looking 'pregnant' in new kit

Twitter reacts hilariously to this picture of Mkhitaryan looking 'pregnant' in new kit

"It was heartbreaking to see her that way. I hit a ball in her direction and didn't really see what happened. I saw she was on the floor and she started screaming.

"I went over and saw her knee out and turned around and told them to bring a stretcher because I think everyone froze. It was heartbreaking because she went into shock and it took a while until the medical team was there. For a while it was me, my husband and her physio.”

Day Four: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017

What Mattek-Sands said to Cirstea

Cirstea also revealed the conversation she held with Mattek-Sands.

"She went into shock and saying 'Sorana help me, Sorana help me, Sorana help me' and I said 'I am here, you are strong you can do this' but I felt useless because in this moment it was a very uncomfortable moment and I felt useless.

"I wish I could do more. You could see straight away the knee was not in the right position. The knee cap was out a little bit but it wasn't in a normal position that is why I also freaked out because i have never seen this. Hopefully it is not as bad as it seems and she won't need surgery.

"I did not digest this yet because it was so quick. Someone should probably check the video and time it but for me there it felt so long. There are sports you see something and the help is there straight away.”

Day Four: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017

Bartoli posted lovely message on Twitter

This isn’t the first serious injury Mattek-Sands has suffered in her career. Four years ago, she tore her medial collateral ligament in Quebec City.

Former Wimbledon winner Marion Bartoli was quick to wish the American a speedy recovery.

Bartoli wrote on Twitter: "That s how I love to see u love, holding a trophy with @luciesafarova and smiling and you will be back soon there!! All my 💚 to u champ."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Maria Sharapova
Venus Williams
Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic
Serena Williams
Andy Murray
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Twitter reacts hilariously to this picture of Mkhitaryan looking 'pregnant' in new kit

Twitter reacts hilariously to this picture of Mkhitaryan looking 'pregnant' in new kit

The two players Arsenal will sell this summer to meet PL squad rules [Mirror]

The two players Arsenal will sell this summer to meet PL squad rules [Mirror]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again