Day four of Wimbledon was rocked by a horrific injury to American Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Mattek-Sands was in the third and deciding set of her match against Sorana Cistea when her knee appeared to buckle underneath her.

The 32-year-old was hearing screaming: “Help me, please. I need help. F***. Help me!"

Cistea leapt over the net but immediately gestured for help upon seeing the extent of Mattek-Sands’ injury.

Cistea has since spoken out about the incident, admitting she felt “useless” after witnessing the sick injury.

Watch: Mattek-Sands’ horror injury

"It was heartbreaking to see her that way. I hit a ball in her direction and didn't really see what happened. I saw she was on the floor and she started screaming.

"I went over and saw her knee out and turned around and told them to bring a stretcher because I think everyone froze. It was heartbreaking because she went into shock and it took a while until the medical team was there. For a while it was me, my husband and her physio.”

What Mattek-Sands said to Cirstea

Cirstea also revealed the conversation she held with Mattek-Sands.

"She went into shock and saying 'Sorana help me, Sorana help me, Sorana help me' and I said 'I am here, you are strong you can do this' but I felt useless because in this moment it was a very uncomfortable moment and I felt useless.

"I wish I could do more. You could see straight away the knee was not in the right position. The knee cap was out a little bit but it wasn't in a normal position that is why I also freaked out because i have never seen this. Hopefully it is not as bad as it seems and she won't need surgery.

"I did not digest this yet because it was so quick. Someone should probably check the video and time it but for me there it felt so long. There are sports you see something and the help is there straight away.”

Bartoli posted lovely message on Twitter

This isn’t the first serious injury Mattek-Sands has suffered in her career. Four years ago, she tore her medial collateral ligament in Quebec City.

Former Wimbledon winner Marion Bartoli was quick to wish the American a speedy recovery.

Bartoli wrote on Twitter: "That s how I love to see u love, holding a trophy with @luciesafarova and smiling and you will be back soon there!! All my 💚 to u champ."

