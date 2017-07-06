GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Hector Bellerin .

Barcelona are ready to make a very low bid for Hector Bellerin

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Although the transfer window only officially opened six days ago, it's already thrown up a number of huge surprises.

On Thursday, it was revealed that Manchester United and Everton had reached an agreement of around £75 million for Romelu Lukaku.  

The Merseyside club have since denied this, but it's believed that talks are in an advanced stage.

Article continues below

Most thought that the Belgian was top of Chelsea's wishlist and a similar bid was expected to be made by the London club.  

However, it looks like they waited too long and may miss out on their number one summer target, something that will surely infuriate Antonio Conte.  

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

Real reason why WWE has booked John Cena vs Rusev Flag match at Battleground [W.O.L.]

Real reason why WWE has booked John Cena vs Rusev Flag match at Battleground [W.O.L.]

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Twitter reacts hilariously to this picture of Mkhitaryan looking 'pregnant' in new kit

Twitter reacts hilariously to this picture of Mkhitaryan looking 'pregnant' in new kit

Along with that saga, Arsenal shocked everyone by finally made a massive signing, securing Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette for a club record fee reported to be around £52 million. 

It appears to be money well spent. The Frenchman scored 100 goals in 203 Ligue 1 games for his former side. 

Arsene Wenger will be hoping he can extend that record to the Premier League and fire the Gunners back into the top four. 

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LYON-NICE

The club missed out on that last season, coming fifth. That means they won't be playing Champions League football in the next campaign and most fans blamed the lack of a world class striker. 

With that business done, Wenger will turn his attention to keeping players. A number of his first team stars have been linked with moves away since the conclusion of last season. 

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are both stalling on new contracts and with their current deals ending in 2018, the club has a decision to make. 

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

They can hold on to them and hope both sign up before next summer, but if they don't Arsenal will lose them on free transfers. That means they may have to cash in over the next few months. 

Along with those two, another man has been linked with a move away. Full-back Hector Bellerin. 

He's reportedly been a long-term target of Barcelona and according to Sport, as per Goal, the Spanish giants are finally ready to make their bid. 

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League

However, it won't please Wenger, because according to the Spanish paper, the bid is only going to be £26 million. 

An offer that low is almost insulting to Arsenal. The 22-year-old is under contract until 2022, so the Gunners are in no rush to sell. 

He's one of the most promising defenders in European football, so should the English club accept an offer that low, it would surely be the shock of the summer. 

FBL-EURO-2017-U21-POR-ESP

The only way Barca will succeed with that offer is if they unsettle the player so much that he hands in a transfer request.

Bellerin has made clear his intention to move to play in Spain again one day and if he is adamant on leaving, Arsenal will have little option but to sell.  

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Arsene Wenger
Football
La Liga

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Twitter is seriously confused by Sky Sports' latest update on Lukaku to Man Utd

Twitter reacts hilariously to this picture of Mkhitaryan looking 'pregnant' in new kit

Twitter reacts hilariously to this picture of Mkhitaryan looking 'pregnant' in new kit

The two players Arsenal will sell this summer to meet PL squad rules [Mirror]

The two players Arsenal will sell this summer to meet PL squad rules [Mirror]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again