Although the transfer window only officially opened six days ago, it's already thrown up a number of huge surprises.

On Thursday, it was revealed that Manchester United and Everton had reached an agreement of around £75 million for Romelu Lukaku.

The Merseyside club have since denied this, but it's believed that talks are in an advanced stage.

Article continues below

Most thought that the Belgian was top of Chelsea's wishlist and a similar bid was expected to be made by the London club.

However, it looks like they waited too long and may miss out on their number one summer target, something that will surely infuriate Antonio Conte.

Article continues below

Along with that saga, Arsenal shocked everyone by finally made a massive signing, securing Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette for a club record fee reported to be around £52 million.

It appears to be money well spent. The Frenchman scored 100 goals in 203 Ligue 1 games for his former side.

Arsene Wenger will be hoping he can extend that record to the Premier League and fire the Gunners back into the top four.

The club missed out on that last season, coming fifth. That means they won't be playing Champions League football in the next campaign and most fans blamed the lack of a world class striker.

With that business done, Wenger will turn his attention to keeping players. A number of his first team stars have been linked with moves away since the conclusion of last season.

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are both stalling on new contracts and with their current deals ending in 2018, the club has a decision to make.

They can hold on to them and hope both sign up before next summer, but if they don't Arsenal will lose them on free transfers. That means they may have to cash in over the next few months.

Along with those two, another man has been linked with a move away. Full-back Hector Bellerin.

He's reportedly been a long-term target of Barcelona and according to Sport, as per Goal, the Spanish giants are finally ready to make their bid.

However, it won't please Wenger, because according to the Spanish paper, the bid is only going to be £26 million.

An offer that low is almost insulting to Arsenal. The 22-year-old is under contract until 2022, so the Gunners are in no rush to sell.

He's one of the most promising defenders in European football, so should the English club accept an offer that low, it would surely be the shock of the summer.

The only way Barca will succeed with that offer is if they unsettle the player so much that he hands in a transfer request.

Bellerin has made clear his intention to move to play in Spain again one day and if he is adamant on leaving, Arsenal will have little option but to sell.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms