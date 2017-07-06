GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Sorana Cistea tweets after Bethanie Mattek-Sands' horror Wimbledon injury

Sorana Cistea was dejected following Bethanie Mattek-Sands’ sickening injury during their match at Wimbledon.

Mattek-Sands was forced to retire after she injured her right knee during a rally. A doctor was called and a stretches required to assist the American off the court.

To her immense credit, Cistea remained by her opponents’ side while she received medical attention.

The 27-year-old from Romania questioned why it took so long for doctors to reach her injured opponent, who screamed, “Please help me, help me, help me!”

“I’d say she was on the ground for 10- 15 minutes and that is really long. In some sports, help is there straight away,” Cistea said, per the Mirror.

"I did not digest this yet because it was so quick. Someone should probably check the video and time it but for me there it felt so long. There are sports you see something and the help is there straight away.

"Here it took a while and you wonder if it was a heart issue or something like this. You start to wonder. But someone has to time and see how long it took people to get there. For me she was too long on the ground."

Watch: Mattek-Sands' injury

Cistea's tweet

It must have been a horrible ordeal for Cistea, who didn’t ask for a first-hand glimpse into the extent of her opponent’s injury.

She later wrote on Twitter: “Heartbroken for what happened to @BMATTEK today! I love you girl, you are strong, you will get through it! My thoughts are with you Beth ❤️”.

Here’s hoping Mattek-Sands makes a speedy recovery.

Wimbledon defended response time

Wimbledon released a statement defending the time it took for Mattek-Sands to receive medical attention.

"The first response to Court 17 was within 1 minute, by a qualified ambulance technician,” the statement read.

"The player was kept on court while pain relief was given.

"The player was then transferred directly to an ambulance and taken under emergency conditions to a hospital."

The sight of Mattek-Sands writhing on the ground in agony no doubt left those watching from the stands in shock.

It’s just something you don’t expect to see.

