With the club football season beginning again in just over a month, teams have been desperate to complete their business well in advance.

The biggest story so far broke on Thursday when it was reported that Manchester United and Everton had reached a £75 million agreement for Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian had apparently been at the top of Chelsea's wishlist for a number of months, but the club waited too long and never made a bid.

Although Everton have claimed that an agreement has not yet been reached, it's believed that talks are fairly advanced and United may get one over on their title rivals.

Just a couple of days earlier, Arsenal announced the signing of Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman joined from Lyon for a club record fee, reported to be around £52 million. It looks like money well spent, as the 26-year-old has netted 100 goals in 203 Ligue 1 games.

Arsene Wenger will be hoping he can transfer that form to the Premier League and help the Gunners get back into the top four.

The north London club finished fifth last season, missing out on Champions League football for the upcoming campaign.

Signing Lacazette is a clear statement that they want to challenge again. And if they are to seriously match the likes of Chelsea, United and Tottenham, they'll have to do more business this summer.

Along with a fresh striker, Wenger is targeting a new winger ahead of next season. One name that's been heavily linked is Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez.

The 2015/16 PFA Player of the Year was disappointing last season but is still highly rated in England, especially by his club, who according to the Telegraph, are asking for £50 million.

However, Arsenal are reluctant to pay anything over £35 million, meaning the two clubs are pretty far apart in their valuations of the 26-year-old.

Mahrez has already handed in a transfer request, but if the Gunners don't want to pay the £15 million more Leicester want, he may be stuck at the King Power again next year.

