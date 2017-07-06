Not many people are giving Conor McGregor a chance against Floyd Mayweather on August 26 later this year when he meets the undefeated boxer inside the middle of the ring. Some people in the sport of boxing are slamming the super fight completely.

Mayweather vs McGregor has the potential to be the first ever billion dollar fight in the history of the sport, with Notorious as the undeniable underdog as he hasn't fought in a professional boxing match, while Money, on the other hand, is a victory away from being 50-0. A win he has a very good chance of achieving vs the UFC fighter.

However, not many people are giving the Irishman a chance. In fact, a lot of people are slamming him for making the fight happen, and one of those people is Gennady Golovkin's coach.

Golovkin’s trainer, Abel Sanchez, slammed Mayweather and McGregor for making the fight happen as he feels it's disrespectful to boxing, and he even called the UFC fighter a “mutt”. Watch the video further down in this article for his interview with Fight Hype where he makes these comments.

Sanchez said, according to Pundit Arena: “It’s a farce. It’s an amateur against one of the greatest fighters of our era. If Maidana, Castillo, Berto, all these names that Mayweather has fought couldn’t touch him, how is this mutt going to touch him?

“It hurts boxing, it doesn’t hurt our fight. It hurts boxing. And the people are going to see that it shouldn’t have been made. But Mayweather does what he wants.”

Those that have an involvement in the middleweight showdown between Golovkin and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez on September 16 have been slamming the Mayweather vs McGregor fight ever since the date for it was confirmed.

However, whether they like it or not, the fight is going to happen and it's going to make a lot of money and bring more attention to the sport which hasn't been great over recent years. It's bound to be a spectacle, both inside and outside of the ring, and this should make the fight a classic despite the fact many see it as a mismatch.

