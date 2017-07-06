The Utah Jazz was dealt a huge blow after the news that they were dreading filtered through earlier this week.

According to reports, their free-agent All-Star Gordon Hayward has decided to depart Salt Lake City and join the Boston Celtics.

Hayward spent seven years in Utah and blossomed into a star player and helped guide the team to the playoffs last year.

However, a chance to link up with his former college coach Brad Stevens in Boston was an opportunity that the 27-year-old felt he reportedly couldn't turn down.

The reaction to the small forward's departure has been mixed, but in a moment of class, the organisation decided to thank Hayward for his contributions as multiple members of the team's staff released statements.

Head coach Quinn Snyder said: “Since my arrival to Utah, Gordon gave his best every day we were together. I can’t say enough about his professionalism day in and day out. He is a unique competitor and I am thankful for the opportunity to have coached him over the last three seasons.

"I believe this was a difficult decision for Gordon and Robyn and their young family, and one they reached earnestly. While their extended Jazz family is disappointed to see them leave, we wish them happiness and success in their future and understand that they chose a path they felt was the right one for them."

Owner Gail Miller added: “Gordon has been an important part of our Jazz family for the past seven years. While disappointed that he is moving on, we thank him for his contributions to the organisation and wish Gordon, Robyn and their family well.

“We thank him for his play, his leadership and how well he represented the Jazz and the state of Utah.”

This was a classy touch from a first-class franchise, but as you'd expect, not all fans felt the same way.

As has become the norm with all free agent departures, videos emerged on social media of fans burning Hayward's jersey. This has also been accompanied by the hashtag #Betrayward.

With the Golden State Warriors dominating the Western Conference and multiple All-Stars reportedly heading there via trades or free agency, it may be the smartest decision for Hayward to join a contending team in the east.

After losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals, the addition of the Indianapolis native could give the Celtics a better chance of overcoming LeBron and co.

A place in the east will also give Hayward a more realistic shot of becoming a perennial All-Star after his first taste last season.