Klay Thompson.

Watch: Klay Thompson adds to his embarrassing moments in China

Klay Thompson recently won his second championship after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals last month.

Despite not scoring at a high rate, the three-point sniper more than played his part as he contributed hugely on both ends of the floor.

He was arguably the Dubs' best defender in the series and knocked down important shots from deep when called upon too.

The three-time All-Star is one of the best shooting guards in the league and among the elite two-way players in the game.

However, it appears he may have left some of his basketball skills in Oakland if his recent trip to China is anything to go by.

Klay is currently in Asia on a promotional tour with his shoe sponsor Anta - with whom he just signed a 10-year, $80 million extension.

Golden State Warriors Victory Parade And Rally

During the trip, the 27-year-old has clearly been having the time of his life.

Multiple videos have emerged of the Splash Brother letting his hair down in China and showing off his dance skills, obviously still on a high from the Warriors' title win.

This has even led to fans on social media creating a new hashtag in his honour; #ChinaKlay.

But he has encountered some embarrassing moments when he's taken to a court in the Far East.

Firstly, he failed to execute a 360 dunk in epic fashion which led to obvious trolling on social media.

He has now followed that up by air balling a three-point attempt in a pick-up game. The miss was made worse by the fact that Thompson was slowly walking the ball up the court and proceeded to dribble the ball through his legs multiple times before letting it fly.

He had the crowd anxious in anticipation but they soon gasped in disappointment as he missed everything. It was a huge anti-climax following the big build-up.

As he said after his failed 360 dunk, the trolling from fans won't really affect him as he's a champion. He's right and nothing will bring him down this summer after enjoying a remarkable season with Golden State.

But #ChinaKlay continues to give us terrific material from his trip overseas and we hope he stays there for a little bit longer.

The Chinese fans may feel a little short-changed as they're yet to see Klay wow them but they may have to accept his dancing as a consolation as that's the only thing he seems to be doing well out there at the moment.

