To say the New York Mets have been bitten by the injury bug this season would be a ridiculous understatement.

In fact, of the team's top-seven starting pitchers, six have already landed on the disabled list at some point this season.

From ace Noah Syndergaard to Matt Harvey, Robert Gsellman, Steven Matz, Zach Wheeler and Seth Lugo, the Mets' DL has been full for most of the season.

Now, the team could turn to a former starting pitcher to help shore up the rotation, as it has been reported that the Mets have contacted Bartolo Colon's agent:

Colon pitched for the Atlanta Braves this season, but after putting together an 8.13 ERA and 2-8 record in 13 starts, he's expected to be released by the team soon.

Prior to joining the Braves before this season, Colon spent three seasons in New York, starting at least 30 games in every season. He had his best year in 2016, going 15-8 with a 3.43 ERA in 34 appearances, 33 of which were starts.

That sort of durability is something this current Mets' squad desperately needs, as Colon's ability to take the ball every five days is at least worth a look if and when the Braves do cut the 44-year-old starter.

Of the Mets' top starters, only Jacob deGrom has managed to avoid the disabled list this season, but he is a young pitcher who has missed time with injuries in the past.

After Gsellman went down with a hamstring injury recently, assistant general manager John Ricco told The New York Times that he understands the fans' frustrations with the nearly constant injuries, but stressed that the team has full confidence in its medical and training staffs:

“I know a night like last night where it feels like it’s another in an endless series of injuries, you get frustrated,” Ricco said. “That’s human nature. In our positions, we have to take a more logical approach to it and, if you see trends, then you’ve got to address them.”

Bringing Colon back would be a popular move, as he became a fan favorite in his three years in the Big Apple. At 44 years old, he shouldn't even be in the league anymore, but his 2016 season should keep hope alive that he still has something left in his tank after a disappointing start to the 2017 campaign.

With the Mets sitting in third place in the National League East division - 11.5 games behind the first-place Washington Nationals - they need to do something to shake things up a bit and they could do a lot worse than an old fan favorite.

