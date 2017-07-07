Despite never being named to an All-Star team, 11-year veteran Rudy Gay established himself as an impressive offensive threat over the course of his career, putting up 18.4 points over 35.6 minutes per game through 753 regular-season contests.

However, he has made just one playoff appearance, which came in the 2011-2012 season as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies. That series went seven games, but Gay and his squad fell short.

Gay has made over $118 million so far in his career. It’s worth mentioning that because based on the news that broke Thursday night, it seems as though the former University of Connecticut standout took a massive pay cut in the hopes of joining a contender.

Before an Achilles tear cut Gay’s 2016-2017 season short, he was putting up 18.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 33.8 minutes per game for the Sacramento Kings. Additionally, he posted a 37.2 percent mark from beyond the arc, which was just one tenth less than his career-high.

Via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Gay agreed to a two-year, $17 million-plus deal with the San Antonio Spurs. The contract includes a player option for the second year.

Therefore, since he’s recovering from a major injury, Gay would essentially be able to opt out after one season and test the market yet again next summer if he chooses. In many ways, he bet on himself by agreeing to the deal.

Given the current free agent market, Gay's deal can certainly be viewed as a major discount for the Spurs.

It’s worth noting that Gay opted out of the final year of his Kings contract. Stunningly, that last season in Sacramento would have paid him nearly the amount of his new two-year deal. San Antonio used their entire midlevel exception on Gay and recruited him had since the start of free agency, according to Wojnarowski.

However, as noted above, Gay has not been a part of winning teams thus far in his NBA career, and given the Spurs’ incredible track record over the last two decades, there might not have been a better destination for him to experience the thrill of the postseason.

Just days ago, it seemed as though the Oklahoma City Thunder, fresh off of their Paul George trade, was going to land Gay, but there was apparently not enough cap room to make it happen. Here’s what ESPN’s Royce Young reported on July 4:

According to Wojnarowski, Gay discussed deals with not only the Thunder, but also the Utah Jazz, who just lost out on retaining Gordon Hayward. But, in the end, Gay ultimately chose to join Gregg Popovich’s historically-successful franchise for a chance to contend in the stacked Western Conference.

Gay joins a talented frontcourt that includes All-NBA and perennial MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge. Since the end goal is putting together a team that can contend with the Golden State Warriors, it was important for the Spurs to add an athletic wing, especially on an aging roster.

There still might be more work to do in San Antonio this offseason, but if there’s any team that you can expect to win 50 games year-after-year, it’s the Spurs. With Pop at the helm, they will likely be in the NBA title conversation heading into the playoffs yet again.