A penny for Antonio Conte’s thoughts after Jose Mourinho swooped in to steal Romelu Lukaku away from him.

The Belgian was heavily linked with a return to Stamford Bridge but Manchester United have hijacked the move by launching their own offer of £75 million.

Various reports claim Lukaku underwent a medical in Los Angeles overnight ahead of his sensational move to Old Trafford.

Article continues below

According to the Daily Mail, the 24-year-old will sign a five-year contract worth more than £200,000-per-week within the next 48 hours. The hope is that he signs in time to join his new teammates on Sunday as they fly off for a pre-season tour of the United States.

It begs the question: just how did Man United pull it off?

Article continues below

Alvaro Morata, not Lukaku, was supposed to be Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s replacement.

And while it’s claimed United couldn’t agree a fee with Real Madrid for the Spaniard, there must be more to it than that.

According to the Telegraph, there is.

Mino Raiola's involvement

They claim that Mino Raiola, Lukaku’s agent and the man responsible for bringing Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Manchester last summer, played a ‘key part’ in United’s decision to bid for Lukaku.

Mourinho was convinced to make a move after receiving a tip off from the super-agent at the start of the week.

Raiola is in for a handsome payday

It’s hardly surprising Raiola played a part in Lukaku’s move. He reportedly earned £41m from Pogba’s £89m move to Man United from Juventus last summer, and will earn a similarly impressive sum from the Belgian’s deal.

Mourinho text Lukaku after Everton signing

Mourinho’s relationship with Lukaku stretches back to their time together at Stamford Bridge.

Unable to get into the Chelsea side, Mourinho sent the Belgian out on loan to Everton in 2013 and sanctioned his permanent move to Goodison Park a year later.

While it’s often reported that the pair’s relationship ended on bad terms, Lukaku revealed that Mourinho was the first person to text him after he signed for the Toffees.

“Everyone says it is Mourinho’s fault but it is not his fault because I made the decision, Lukaku said in 2015, via the Mirror.

“I went to his office to ask if I could go. He was the first one to say: ‘Good luck.’

"I signed the deal with Everton at 11 o’clock and the first text message I got on my old BlackBerry was from Mourinho saying: ‘Good luck, do your best and I will see you next season.’

“He was the first. Nobody knows that and that is why for me he gets immense respect."

Will Lukaku be a hit at Man United? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms