Last season, Vince Carter revitalized his career as a key rotational player for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Logging 24.6 minutes per contest, Carter averaged a respectable 8.0 points over 73 games.

It’s worth noting that it was his 19th season and he turned 40 midway through the year. He's also a bit of a living legend, as his 24,555 career points rank 22nd in the history of the NBA.

Despite the fact that he’s old enough to be a grandfather, Carter will be returning for his 20th NBA season, and the eight-time All-Star won’t be returning to the Grizzlies.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the oldest player in the Association agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal with the Sacramento Kings, per Carter’s agents Kurt Schoeppler and Jim Tanner.

Interestingly, the Kings have landed a couple other talented veterans during this offseason. Carter will join ex-Memphis teammate Zach Randolph as well as former San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz point guard George Hill.

While the Kings likely won't be in contention in an ultra-talented Western Conference, the franchise has clearly made an effort to surround their young core with veterans who have had a lot of individual and team success at the NBA level.

To put the massive age differential between Carter and his new young teammates into perspective, consider the following hilarious fact:

It’s safe to say that the young Sacramento players will learn a lot if Carter shares the knowledge that he has accrued over the years. The Kings drafted small forward Justin Jackson 15th overall, will have youngster Buddy Hield returning and also veteran Garrett Temple at the position, but it appears as though Carter will be expected to play extended minutes, given his salary.

Additionally, former Grizzlies head coach Dave Joerger is now the Kings’ head coach, so there will be some familiarity in terms of x’s and o’s for Vinsanity.

Meanwhile, the loss of Carter, Randolph and presumably free agent Tony Allen will leave a massive void on Memphis’ roster. While mainstays Mike Conley and Marc Gasol will remain the focal points of the franchise, a lot will be asked of younger and other inexperienced players on the roster as the team will look to regroup and slightly rebuild.

If Carter enjoys another productive campaign next season, he might consider continuing his future Hall of Fame career even further. Given the fact that he is still in great physical condition, he might be closer to 50 than 40 when he eventually calls it quits.