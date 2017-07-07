GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Pogba and Lukaku.

Manchester United fans love the part Paul Pogba played in Romelu Lukaku's imminent arrival

Manchester United may have missed out on signing Antoine Griezmann but the impending signing Romelu Lukaku will soften the blow.

According to John Cross of the Mirror, Lukaku’s £75 million move from Everton is a “done deal”, with the Belgian striker having undergone a medical in Los Angeles overnight.

It represents a huge coup for Jose Mourinho, who has swooped in to hijack Lukaku’s move to Chelsea.

The Portuguese wanted to sign Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid after Griezmann decided to stay at Atletico Madrid but the two clubs couldn’t agree a fee.

But that’s not the only reason Man United have opted to sign Lukaku instead. The Red Devils could have pushed harder to sign Morata, knowing that the Spaniard is available, but it’s possible that Mourinho simply prefers the Belgium international as a player.

Man United fans can thank Paul Pogba for helping to get the deal across the line.

Lukaku and Pogba have spent the summer together in the United States, even hiring out an apartment in Los Angeles that comes with a back garden, swimming pool and a dance floor, according to the Mirror.

Pogba played a part in Lukaku transfer

The Mirror also claim that Pogba played a ‘key role’ in persuading Lukaku to join him at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman convinced Lukaku to snub Chelsea and to reunite with Mourinho.

Who knows, perhaps Pogba was there, dabbing in the background, as Lukaku completed his medical.

Man United fans hail 'agent Pogba'

Anyway, Man United fans have been heaping praise on Pogba for his part in Lukaku’s impending move.

Lukaku will join new teammates on Sunday

Lukaku will join Victor Lindelof as United’s second summer signing and is expected to join his new teammates on Sunday as they set off for a preseason tour of the United States.

And Mourinho, who was reportedly disappointed with the club’s lack of activity in the market, must be pleased to have found his replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Everton v Sunderland - Premier League

Increased targets

Lukaku has emerged into a world-class striker at Everton, scoring at least 20 goals in all competitions in each of his last three seasons.

The 24-year-old will no find himself surrounded by Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata. He should be expecting to reach 30 goals minimum from now on.

As for Chelsea, it represents a huge blow. Not even the status of being Premier League champions can convince every player to sign, and it remains to be seen whether the Blues will go forward with their plans to sell Diego Costa.

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

How many goals will Romelu Lukaku score this season? Let us know in the comments section below!

