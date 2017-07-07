GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Paul Pogba.

Paul Pogba posts exciting pictures with Romelu Lukaku on his Instagram story

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Just when Manchester United fans thought they were about to sign Alvaro Morata, the club have completed a dramatic u-turn and pursued Romelu Lukaku instead.

A deal has yet to be announced by the Red Devils, nor Everton, but after a £75 million fee was agreed, it seems inevitable the Belgian striker will be joining.

He was scheduled to have a medical in Los Angeles on Thursday night, with Jose Mourinho eager to get the move finalised.

Article continues below

Lukaku, who has been holidaying with Paul Pogba, was due to return to Everton on Friday morning for pre-season, which prompted Mourinho to organise the medical.

A number of factors have played roles in Lukaku's expected move to United, such as agent Mino Raiola, who reportedly tipped off the Red Devils that a deal was possible.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Attitude Era star wants WWE return to face Brock Lesnar

Attitude Era star wants WWE return to face Brock Lesnar

Daniel Bryan suspends Smackdown superstar

Daniel Bryan suspends Smackdown superstar

What Mino Raiola did to convince Man United to bid for Romelu Lukaku

What Mino Raiola did to convince Man United to bid for Romelu Lukaku

See: Paul Pogba's latest Instagram story will seriously excite Man Utd fans

See: Paul Pogba's latest Instagram story will seriously excite Man Utd fans

Pogba has also worked his magic, having been instructed to convince the Everton star of snubbing Chelsea in favour of Old Trafford.

And it worked, with Lukaku now set to become United's second signing of the summer after Victor Lindelof joined for £30.75 million last month.

Pogba can be very happy with his work and it would appear he's excited by the prospect of linking up with Lukaku next season.

On the same day that Lukaku was due to complete a medical in LA, Pogba posted the below picture on Instagram.

The picture was by no means concrete evidence that Lukaku is set to join, but his latest Instagram story might just be.

In light of Lukaku's medical, at roughly 6:30am this morning (10.30pm in LA), Pogba uploaded four pictures of himself training with the striker on a 4G football pitch (see below).

p1bkdrsa621bqfn8h7ioeft2nf9.jpg

p1bkdrt6s9deqlhv11alpo18kdb.jpg

p1bkdrtmov737185jgmh15ke15std.jpg

p1bkdrudk9u1j1e1h1m9thrr1r52f.jpg

As Scott Saunders explains in his tweet, Pogba knows exactly what he's doing by posting images of himself training with Lukaku, given the circumstances.

It's important for United fans to not get too ahead of themselves just yet, but Pogba's Instagram story will excite them nonetheless.

And so it should, because the prospect of Pogba linking up with Lukaku - who scored 25 league goals last season - at the Theatre of Dreams is very exciting.

Pogba's range of passing combined with Lukaku's pace, movement and finishing could wreak havoc in the Premier League.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Romelu Lukaku
Football
Paul Pogba

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Attitude Era star wants WWE return to face Brock Lesnar

Attitude Era star wants WWE return to face Brock Lesnar

What Mino Raiola did to convince Man United to bid for Romelu Lukaku

What Mino Raiola did to convince Man United to bid for Romelu Lukaku

See: Paul Pogba's latest Instagram story will seriously excite Man Utd fans

See: Paul Pogba's latest Instagram story will seriously excite Man Utd fans

The reason Romelu Lukaku has left Everton furious ahead of Man United move

The reason Romelu Lukaku has left Everton furious ahead of Man United move

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again