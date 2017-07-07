Just when Manchester United fans thought they were about to sign Alvaro Morata, the club have completed a dramatic u-turn and pursued Romelu Lukaku instead.

A deal has yet to be announced by the Red Devils, nor Everton, but after a £75 million fee was agreed, it seems inevitable the Belgian striker will be joining.

He was scheduled to have a medical in Los Angeles on Thursday night, with Jose Mourinho eager to get the move finalised.

Lukaku, who has been holidaying with Paul Pogba, was due to return to Everton on Friday morning for pre-season, which prompted Mourinho to organise the medical.

A number of factors have played roles in Lukaku's expected move to United, such as agent Mino Raiola, who reportedly tipped off the Red Devils that a deal was possible.

Pogba has also worked his magic, having been instructed to convince the Everton star of snubbing Chelsea in favour of Old Trafford.

And it worked, with Lukaku now set to become United's second signing of the summer after Victor Lindelof joined for £30.75 million last month.

Pogba can be very happy with his work and it would appear he's excited by the prospect of linking up with Lukaku next season.

On the same day that Lukaku was due to complete a medical in LA, Pogba posted the below picture on Instagram.

The picture was by no means concrete evidence that Lukaku is set to join, but his latest Instagram story might just be.

In light of Lukaku's medical, at roughly 6:30am this morning (10.30pm in LA), Pogba uploaded four pictures of himself training with the striker on a 4G football pitch (see below).

As Scott Saunders explains in his tweet, Pogba knows exactly what he's doing by posting images of himself training with Lukaku, given the circumstances.

It's important for United fans to not get too ahead of themselves just yet, but Pogba's Instagram story will excite them nonetheless.

And so it should, because the prospect of Pogba linking up with Lukaku - who scored 25 league goals last season - at the Theatre of Dreams is very exciting.

Pogba's range of passing combined with Lukaku's pace, movement and finishing could wreak havoc in the Premier League.

