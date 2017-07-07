The reason Romelu Lukaku has left Everton furious ahead of Man United move

The transfer window is open until the end of August but clubs have already been trying to get their business done early.

There has already been a number of major stories this summer, but perhaps the biggest is still unfolding.

Reports on Thursday suggested that Everton and Manchester United have reached an agreement of £75 million for Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian had apparently been at the top of Chelsea's wishlist for a number of months, but Roman Abramovich held off too long to make a bid.

In came Jose Mourinho, who swooped for the forward in a similar fashion to the way the Blues have done countless times.

Although Everton have denied reports about an agreement being reached, it's suggested that talks are already in an advanced stage and a deal will soon be done.

Chelsea could still make a late bid to challenge United for Lukaku's signature, but it's unsure if they will attempt to do so or focus their attentions elsewhere.

Even though it's unclear if he'll be at Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford next season, it's pretty certain the 24-year-old will not be at Goodison Park.

He's so confident that he's not going to be an Everton player next year, that according to the Mirror, Lukaku hasn't returned to pre-season training.

Understandably, the club and Ronald Koeman are said to be very angry, especially after he failed to return a number of his manager's calls.

To rub it in even further, the paper reports that the Belgian is still on holiday in Los Angeles with United's Paul Pogba.

The pair share the same agent, Mino Raiola and it's also thought that the world record signing played a big part in convincing Lukaku to join the Red Devils.

Instead of returning to England, the forward now intends on staying in LA and completing his medical there before linking up with Mourinho's squad when they fly to the same city on Monday.

