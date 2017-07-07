GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

Hamilton and Vettel .

Sebastian Vettel speaks out about Azerbaijan crash with Lewis Hamilton

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was perhaps the most controversial of the season so far.

It was eventually won by Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, with Valtteri Bottas in second and Lance Stroll gaining his first podium finish in third.  

That was quite an unexpected top three. The two men battling it out to win the Drivers' Championship, Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton, did not even make the podium.  

Article continues below

The British driver had qualified on pole, with Ferrari's Vettel in fourth, meaning the Mercedes driver was hopeful of closing the gap at the top of the leaderboard.  

Before round eight of the season, The German was ahead on 141 points, with Hamilton in second on 129. It was looking good for the Mercedes driver.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Attitude Era star wants WWE return to face Brock Lesnar

Attitude Era star wants WWE return to face Brock Lesnar

Daniel Bryan suspends Smackdown superstar

Daniel Bryan suspends Smackdown superstar

What Mino Raiola did to convince Man United to bid for Romelu Lukaku

What Mino Raiola did to convince Man United to bid for Romelu Lukaku

See: Paul Pogba's latest Instagram story will seriously excite Man Utd fans

See: Paul Pogba's latest Instagram story will seriously excite Man Utd fans

Unfortunately, an incident between the pair on lap 19 ruined any chance of either of them finishing as the race winner.

Following behind a safety car, Hamilton attempted to back up the chasing pack behind him by slowing down, causing Vettel to run into the back of his car.   

Believing that the Brit had 'brake-tested' him, the German swerved into his opponent in protest, causing damage to the Mercedes.

Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

Vettel was given a 10-second stop-go penalty for the incident and Hamilton was forced to make an extra pit stop to fix the damage to his car.    

After days of tension, during which Hamilton was calling for extra punishment and Vettel was protesting his innocence, it appears we've finally heard the last of the incident.    

The Ferrari driver avoided any further action from the FIA and ahead of this weekend's race in Austria, has admitted he was wrong and apologised.

Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

In a press conference involving the pair, Vettel said, as per the Daily Mail:

"It felt like Lewis had stopped but that was wrong. I drove alongside him and I overreacted. I never had the intention to hurt him or damage his car but looking back it was dangerous.

"I’m not proud of the moment. Can I take it back? No. Do I regret it? Yes. What I did was wrong and I apologise."

F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Previews

On top of the public apology, Hamilton also revealed Vettel called him 24 hours after the race to discuss the incident and followed that by texting him a personal apology. 

Although the saga appears to be over, all eyes will certainly be on the two drivers again in Austria this weekend.  

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Attitude Era star wants WWE return to face Brock Lesnar

Attitude Era star wants WWE return to face Brock Lesnar

What Mino Raiola did to convince Man United to bid for Romelu Lukaku

What Mino Raiola did to convince Man United to bid for Romelu Lukaku

See: Paul Pogba's latest Instagram story will seriously excite Man Utd fans

See: Paul Pogba's latest Instagram story will seriously excite Man Utd fans

The reason Romelu Lukaku has left Everton furious ahead of Man United move

The reason Romelu Lukaku has left Everton furious ahead of Man United move

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again