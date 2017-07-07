GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Antonio Conte.

Antonio Conte reacted after Romelu Lukaku snubbed Chelsea for Man Utd

With Romelu Lukaku seemingly on the verge of joining Manchester United, Chelsea must now turn their attentions elsewhere as they seek to replace Diego Costa.

The Spain striker is reportedly set for a return to Atletico Madrid and has said goodbye to his Chelsea teammates after three years at Stamford Bridge.

Three strikers are said to be on Antonio Conte's radar in light of Lukaku's decision: Alvaro Morata, Alexis Sanchez and Andrea Belotti.

Morata seems the most likely to join Chelsea after his big-money move to United collapsed.

Real Madrid were holding out for €80 million, whereas Jose Mourinho was only prepared to spend €75 million, which prompted the Portuguese to look elsewhere.

As for Conte's other targets, Sanchez and Belotti, moves for either striker could be tricky given Arsenal's stance on selling to Premier League rivals and Torino's refusal to negotiate.

All this has resulted in a frustrating few days for the Chelsea manager, who has still only completed one signing so far this summer: Willy Cabellero on a free transfer.

Deals for Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko and Roma's Antonio Rudiger remain in the pipeline, but that's been the case for a couple of weeks now.

So, how exactly does Conte feel about missing out on Lukaku, who was undoubtedly his top target for the transfer window?

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

According to the Mirror, the Italian was left "fuming" on Thursday after hearing Chelsea's deal for Lukaku had been hijacked by United.

Chelsea officials then spent the rest of the day trying to establish whether a move was still possible, but to no avail.

How dramatic. Conte has never been one to hide his emotions, so you can just imagine how he reacted upon hearing Lukaku was heading to United instead.

Swansea City v Everton - Premier League

Conte wasn't the only one left shocked by United's move for Lukaku, though, after the Independent reported that Morata now feels "stranded" at Real.

His future at the Bernabeu has been in doubt for quite some time now and United's snub only appears to have worsened the situation.

A move to Chelsea remains possible, though. If Conte is prepared to meet Real's demands of €80 million, he could feasibly sign the Spaniard by next week.

Morata would suit the Blues' style of play, too, so there's a good chance his wishes of playing in the Premier League will be fulfilled after all.

