Barcelona respond after Paris Saint-Germain source addresses Marco Verratti's future

By Barcelona's incredibly high standards, the 2016-17 season was relatively disappointing one, with just the Copa del Rey to show for their efforts.

They were knocked out of the Champions League by Juventus at the quarter-final stage and dethroned as Spanish champions by arch rivals Real Madrid.

Former Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde has replaced Luis Enrique as Barca boss, and one of his first tasks will be to try and bring some new players to the Nou Camp.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The Catalans have been linked with lots of names, from Arsenal's Hector Bellerin to even Paulinho, but their main transfer target this summer appears to be Marco Verratti.

Many Barcelona icons, including Xavi, feel that Verratti is good enough to play for the club, but Paris Saint-Germain have delivered a pretty definitive response to the interest in their key player.

Article continues below

What Paris have said to Barca's Verratti interest

PSG have grown massively since Nasser Al-Khelaifi became chairman, however, last season was the first time since 2011-12 that they failed to win Ligue 1.

After being pipped by Monaco to the French title, Paris are looking to make a big-name signing, with Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho on their radar.

Al-Khelaifi is insisting that none of his best players will be allowed to leave the French capital, and stylish central midfielder Verratti falls into that category.

With regards to a move for the 24-year-old Italy playmaker, a PSG source told Spanish news outlet Sport: "Barcelona are wasting time and energy on Verratti."

Due to Verratti not having a release clause in his current PSG contract, which expires in 2021, Barca have conceded that it will be almost impossible to sign him - even though he wants to join.

Verratti wants Barca move

According to Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, Verratti would love to move to the Catalan giants, but Paris Saint-Germain are completely refusing to negotiate.

Bartomeu told Mundo Deportivo, via Goal: "Clubs want to negotiate. Look at Verratti, for instance, a player we're interested in signing, the coaches believe he is good enough to play in Barca's midfield.

"We know that the player would love to come to Barca but when you call PSG and you talk with the president (Al-Khelaifi), he says that he's not for sale and there is no release clause.

"As such, the president can decide if he feels like negotiating with us or not. In this sense, Spanish football is defenceless. Here, there are release clauses and there, there aren't.

"And outsiders can come and pay and we can't. So for now, we've not sat down with PSG, despite the player's willingness to come to Barca. We must accept it."

The 54 year-old continued: "We had it before with Cesc (Fabregas), when Arsenal did not want to hold talks with us for a year. They told us by letter and we had to accept it.

"If Verratti had a clause, we could go for him. There is no formula. If you don't want to sell something... The player has said that he wants to leave but PSG tell him he'll be able to go only when his contract ends."

Verratti registered three goals and eight assists in 42 appearances last term, and has developed into one of Europe's most elegant midfielders during his five seasons at PSG.

Do YOU think Verratti would be a good signing for Barcelona this summer? Be sure to leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms