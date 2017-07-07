Dominating the heavyweight division is something that every young, aspiring boxer hopes to achieve. But it is easier said than done.

Currently Anthony Joshua is the number one heavyweight in the world, he holds the WBA, IBF, and IBO belts after beating Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley in April this year.

In the previous decade, though, Klitschko was the dominant heavyweight in the world, defeating every challenger that came his way as he and his brother Vitali held every belt in the division.

And of course, who could forget Mike Tyson's brutal reign at the very top of the sport?

When Tyson was in his prime during the late 1980's, virtually no man could withstand the power he would generate from his hands.

But who would win in a fight between Tyson and Joshua?

That's the question Joshua was asked during an event last month and his answer was brilliant.

"Mike Tyson would have battered me!!" he then just said "I would've taken that paycheck and accepted the result," the Brit said - watch the video below.

"You know what I done in the sixth round against Klitschko when I took that dive... I'm joking, I would have taken a dive against Tyson."

"He was a beast! I give all credit and respect to Tyson."

Even though Joshua didn't fancy his chances, it's still a fight boxing fans from the last 30 years would have loved to watch,

Tyson won his first world title in 1986, and at the time had an undefeated record of 28-0, whereas Joshua announced himself on the world stage by beating Charles Martin to win his first world title with just 15 previous fights to his name.

Tyson would only defend his title nine times before losing to Buster Douglas, yet six years later he reclaimed his WBC title after beating Frank Bruno.

Meanwhile, Joshua's next fight is expected to be a rematch against Klitschko later this year in Las Vegas.

