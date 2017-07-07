GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Michael Owen.

Michael Owen posts bizarre tweet about Man Utd's move for Romelu Lukaku

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester United have been blessed with some fantastic strikers down the years - and they're about to sign another one.

Wayne Rooney, Eric Cantona, Carlos Tevez, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Andy Cole were all magnificent during their primes and achieved much success at Old Trafford.

And that's without mentioning the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Dimitar Berbatov, Dwight Yorke and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Article continues below

Now it's Romelu Lukaku's turn, who is reportedly on the verge of joining United for £75 million after undergoing a medical in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The Belgian was once believed to be joining Antonio Conte at Chelsea, but in a dramatic twist, Jose Mourinho ditched his interest in Alvaro Morata and hijacked Lukaku's move.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Attitude Era star wants WWE return to face Brock Lesnar

Attitude Era star wants WWE return to face Brock Lesnar

Daniel Bryan suspends Smackdown superstar

Daniel Bryan suspends Smackdown superstar

How Antonio Conte reacted to Lukaku rejecting Chelsea for Man Utd move [Mirror]

How Antonio Conte reacted to Lukaku rejecting Chelsea for Man Utd move [Mirror]

What Mino Raiola did to convince Man United to bid for Romelu Lukaku

What Mino Raiola did to convince Man United to bid for Romelu Lukaku

His strength, pace and finishing will be invaluable to United for the 2017/18 season, during which the Red Devils will be challenging on all fronts.

However, there are some football fans out there still not convinced by Lukaku, despite the fact he scored 25 league goals last season for an Everton side that finished seventh.

Lukaku has proved over the past three years that he's the real deal, yet doubts remain as to whether he's cut out for the big time.

Everton v Leicester City - Premier League

Liverpool legend and former United player Michael Owen is one of such doubters.

The much-maligned BT Sports pundit has reacted to the United-Lukaku rumours with a rather bizarre tweet that's drawn some criticism.

In the post below, Owen says: "Is the Lukaku deal done yet? He's still a player I'm not 100% convinced by but he bangs in the goals. At 75m is it good business all round?"

OWEN'S TWEET

Owen asks a perfectly valid question, but he also claims he's still not convinced by the Everton man, despite saying he "bangs in the goals".

Scoring goals, of course, is a striker's job, so what is there to not be convinced about? That's the question Owen's followers were soon asking - here's how Twitter reacted.

TWITTER REACTS

At the age of 24, Lukaku still has improvements to make to his game, such as his first touch and decision making, but the fact remains he's a prolific goalscorer.

And that's exactly why United are prepared to spend £75 million to sign him.

If Lukaku was able to score 25 goals for Everton last season, imagine what he'll be capable of when surrounded by Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata. It's a frightening prospect.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Romelu Lukaku
Michael Owen
Football
Paul Pogba

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Attitude Era star wants WWE return to face Brock Lesnar

Attitude Era star wants WWE return to face Brock Lesnar

How Antonio Conte reacted to Lukaku rejecting Chelsea for Man Utd move [Mirror]

How Antonio Conte reacted to Lukaku rejecting Chelsea for Man Utd move [Mirror]

What Mino Raiola did to convince Man United to bid for Romelu Lukaku

What Mino Raiola did to convince Man United to bid for Romelu Lukaku

See: Paul Pogba's latest Instagram story will seriously excite Man Utd fans

See: Paul Pogba's latest Instagram story will seriously excite Man Utd fans

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again