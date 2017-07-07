They may have finished sixth in the Premier League, but Manchester United ended up enjoying a very profitable 2016-17 campaign.

Jose Mourinho, who replaced Louis van Gaal last summer, became the first Man Utd manager in history to win a trophy in his first year with February's EFL Cup final win.

United then followed that up with their Europa League triumph a few months later, which crucially secured a return to the Champions League for the upcoming season.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

As you'd expect, Mourinho's side have been linked with a whole host of names this summer, including Ivan Perisic, Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata and Romelu Lukaku.

However, another rising Premier League star has signalled his ambition to move to Old Trafford one day, labelling United as the biggest club in the world.

Article continues below

Premier League star reveals desire to join Man Utd

When discussing his future, one of the brightest prospects in England's top-flight revealed his long-term intention to join Man United and his name is Jack Butland.

The Stoke City goalkeeper was outlining his career aims and told talkSPORT, via Squawka: "My ambitions are to be the Stoke number one and England number one.

"But there are other things I want to achieve in my career as well. I want to play in the Champions League and I want to win trophies."

The 24-year-old continued: “There’s no reason why we can’t win trophies at Stoke, we’ll try and win some cups and do as well as we can, but I obviously have ambitions.

“If it’s the right move at the right time, you never know. You always have to think about these things. A club like Manchester United, or whoever it may be.

"United are, for me, the biggest club in the world and you have to take those things in consideration. But if it’s right, if it’s not, I’ll make those decisions at the time.”

Butland to become England's number one?

After unfortunately suffering a serious ankle injury whilst playing for England last year, Butland virtually missed the entire 2016-17 season.

He returned for the final five games of Stoke's league campaign, keeping two clean sheets and reminding everyone of his ability with some excellent shot-stopping.

Having reclaimed his place in Mark Hughes' starting XI, Butland will now have his sights firmly set on displacing Joe Hart as England's number one.

Butland has just five international caps to his name, however he was in Gareth Southgate's squad for the World Cup qualifier with Scotland and played 45 minutes of the friendly against France.

As for Hart, Torino's president claimed that they didn't expect so many mistakes from him during his season-long loan, and the Manchester City man's future is incredibly unclear.

Could Butland join Man Utd?

Of course, United are more than covered in the 'keeping department at the moment with Sergio Romero and the world-class Spaniard David de Gea.

However, if the latter was to ever join Real Madrid, something which has come extremely to happening in recent years, Butland would certainly be a fantastic replacement in the long-run.

The Englishman has attracted interest from United's Premier League rivals in recent months, including Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal.

What do YOU make of Butland revealing his ambition to join Man Utd? Could YOU see him as United's number one in the future? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms